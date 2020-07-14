LINCOLN — More than half of Nebraska soybeans were blooming as of Sunday, according to the latest crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Soybean condition was rated at 73% good to excellent, 19% fair and 8% poor and very poor, with 57% blooming and 13% setting pods.
Corn condition was rated at 70% good to excellent, 22% fair and 8% poor or very poor, with 19% at silk stage.
Reports for other crops include:
- Winter wheat — 45% good to excellent, 38% fair and 17% poor or very poor, with 50% harvested.
- Sorghum — 53% good to excellent, 44% fair and 3% poor, with 12% headed.
- Pasture and range — 48% good to excellent, 34% fair and 18% poor or very poor.