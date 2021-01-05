New Upper Room brewery serves up beers with a side of faith in Kearney

KEARNEY — For Mike Freitag, the Upper Room brewery is a leap of faith.

Freitag has been a skillful home brewer for 10 years, but his new venture, set to open in a week or so in northwest Kearney, puts his skills to the test in a big way.

At home he brewed beer 5½ gallons at a time. As a professional, he now is brewing in batches of 62 gallons. In the past he used 10-15 pounds of ingredients, but the volume of grains now is closer to 120 pounds.

“Before it was a hobby, now there’s more responsibility,” Freitag said.

Taking the leap was easier for Freitag for several reasons.

First, almost 80 “backers” helped provide seed money to get the Upper Room off the ground. For their expression of support, backers will receive bright red T-shirts with the word “saint” on the sleeves.

Added to the vote of confidence from his backers, Freitag’s business partner, Dustin Favinger, believes in the quality of Freitag’s craft offerings. It’s good beer that will bring patrons to their business, Favinger said.

“We’re hoping to see friends and colleagues coming together,” he said. “Come here and have good beer crafted 20 feet from the table where you’re sitting.”