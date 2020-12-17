New downtown Kearney coffee shop fills 'The Cup' with java, alcohol, Italian soda and more

In the dining area, they have a corner bar where coffee, juices and sodas are served. Next to the bar seating, large, movable booths allow for intimate conversation. Tables and chairs in the main seating area also can be moved, which makes it easy to switch from a quiet study session to group meets.

In one corner, friends can sit on a plush green couch and chair while enjoying a board game. And in another corner, someone could soak in the window light while sitting in a brown leather chair.

Kern-Pierce said she, Pierce and an employee intentionally designed the furniture in the space to fit different situations.

“We’re three different venues in one space. Right now in the morning, quieter, a lot of business. People are just coming in to get homework done or just have maybe a little one to one with a friend,” she said as she held a cup of morning coffee last week at The Cup.

“At noon, you have people coming in for that little social hour. ‘Let’s meet. Let’s go get lunch.’ So we’ve seen those. And then we’re hoping in the evening we’ll get that other crowd. ‘We’re getting off work and we want a drink before we go home,’ or ‘I need a drink.’”