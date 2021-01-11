MNO Hometown Market & Catering brings fresh groceries back to Ravenna

She also is waiting for a part to convert 19 coolers back into freezers, which unknowingly to the Morses were modified before they purchased them.

In the back of the store, the Morses converted some space to a warehouse where they receive their products for the Ravenna and Wood River stores.

The new warehouse space is a reason the Morses decided to expand to Ravenna. Before, they cooperated with Larry’s Market in Shelton and received their shipments there. Now MNO Hometown Market & Catering has its own account with Associated Wholesale Grocers, which Veronica said allows her and Jamie to use savings and access resources, such as product specialists, from the wholesaler.

Veronica said the Ravenna warehouse also benefits the Wood River store, which is much smaller and treated like a convenience store.

“We’ll be able to offer more variety of items at a better price,” she said.

Currently, Veronica offers catering from the Wood River store only. In Ravenna, she and Jamie offer produce, meats cut in their store, dry and canned goods, toiletries, cold groceries and a small sample of freezer foods and alcohol in Ravenna. If they don’t offer an item, Veronica said they will take requests, within reason.