MNO Hometown Market & Catering brings fresh groceries back to Ravenna

RAVENNA — Ravenna residents now have quick access to fresh produce, meats and other grocery items.
As one shopper paid for her groceries at the new store last Thursday, she said it was nice to have a grocery store again.
Another patron, Mike Cornelius of Ravenna, said he was happy to quickly buy items rather than drive to Kearney or Grand Island.
“I was hungry for pork chops. So it was like, ‘Hey, I can come downtown and get some pork chops,’” he said as he picked up the ingredients shortly before lunch on Thursday.
Veronica and Jamie Morse expanded their Wood River grocery store, MNO Hometown Market & Catering, to Ravenna on Dec. 16.
In August, they bought the building at 301 Grand Ave. where Ravenna Super Foods once had operated. Paul and Kim McDowell of Ravenna closed the store, the only grocery store in town, in January 2019.
Veronica, who operates the grocery stores while her husband works another full-time job, said the Ravenna store has been well-received. In December, she likened business to “Black Friday.”
“We were really busy through the holidays,” she said.
Before opening the grocery store, the Morses worked four months to gut, remodel and clean their new 6,000 square-foot space.
Throughout the building, Veronica said, they replaced the flooring to the floor joists, cleaned and gutted the basement, updated the electrical, painted the walls and replaced the coolers with used ones from the now closed Fresh Thyme in Grand Island.
In the deli, they also replaced the flooring, added a produce sink and a three-door cooler for deli and bakery storage. Their contractor built custom counters and short walls around the deli. Currently, Veronica is in the process of hiring a deli supervisor, but she hopes to do so and have the deli operating this month.
From the deli, patrons soon may purchase cold ready-to-eat meals that may be warmed up at home or hot meals to go, such as brisket or pulled pork sandwiches, Mexican or Chinese dishes. The Morses also will serve fried foods and other made-to-order meals, as well as sell rotisserie chickens and French breads.
“We want to have variety, but typically we will stick to one or two specials a day until we see how it goes over,” Veronica said.
Another addition to the Ravenna grocery store will be a beer cave. The Morses combined two existing walk-in coolers and installed a new condensing unit for the beer cave. However, because of COVID-19, they still are waiting on doors for the cooler. Veronica expects to receive the doors this week and have the beer cave ready next week.
She also is waiting for a part to convert 19 coolers back into freezers, which unknowingly to the Morses were modified before they purchased them.
In the back of the store, the Morses converted some space to a warehouse where they receive their products for the Ravenna and Wood River stores.
The new warehouse space is a reason the Morses decided to expand to Ravenna. Before, they cooperated with Larry’s Market in Shelton and received their shipments there. Now MNO Hometown Market & Catering has its own account with Associated Wholesale Grocers, which Veronica said allows her and Jamie to use savings and access resources, such as product specialists, from the wholesaler.
Veronica said the Ravenna warehouse also benefits the Wood River store, which is much smaller and treated like a convenience store.
“We’ll be able to offer more variety of items at a better price,” she said.
Currently, Veronica offers catering from the Wood River store only. In Ravenna, she and Jamie offer produce, meats cut in their store, dry and canned goods, toiletries, cold groceries and a small sample of freezer foods and alcohol in Ravenna. If they don’t offer an item, Veronica said they will take requests, within reason.
“We can’t carry everything everybody wants, but if they put in a request then I look into it and I see if it’s something that I think would go over well,” she said. “For the most part, it has been stuff that I’m willing to try.”
Veronica believes the community is pleased with the changes.
“People are impressed (with) just the updating that we did, the cleanliness. I think everyone is happy to have us here,” she said. “Once we get fully operational I think it will be pretty good.”
