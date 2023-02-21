KEARNEY – In the middle of a conversation about the evolution of his bakery and cafe, Michael Park had to excuse himself to return to his kitchen to turn off an alarm and attend to 60 pounds of roast beef.

That happens when adhering to a philosophy of finding joy in creating food for others.

When Park looked for a name for his cafe, he thought about how he returned to work as a baker.

“Because of COVID, I lost all the bookings I had in 2020 and then lost 75% of the bookings I had in 2021,” he said. “The rest of them, I didn’t want to risk because at the time I was caring for my mother who was immunocompromised.”

Park operated a food truck and used the kitchen of a house on Second Avenue. As he watched the pandemic unfold, Park saw his business implode.

“Baking got me through, without running the truck,” he said. “I decided to try this, to try opening a bakery. I started out as a baker. That’s why I use the name Full Circle because, career-wise, I’ve come full circle.”

Park sold the distinctive black food truck to a buyer from out of state.

“It was really painful to see that truck in ‘paper weight’ mode, just sitting there and not getting used,” he said.

After selling the truck, he transitioned into creating a permanent, brick-and-mortar location.

Park considers Full Circle Bakery and Cafe, located at 3324 Second Ave., as a full-service bakery and cafe with dine-in, takeout and catering.

“I still do a lot of things that were available in the food truck, like my falafels, gyros and breakfast burritos,” he said. “I also produce a full line of baked goods and doughnuts. Everything is made in-house.”

Lately Park has focused on creating some gluten-free foods, a process that requires extra work. He wipes down all of his equipment and carefully stages his work to keep the wheat flour away from his gluten-free products.

“There’s been a good response to it,” he said.

Park begins his workday at about 3 a.m. to have time to have everything ready when the bakery opens at 7 a.m.

“Working with dough is my Zen,” he said. “It’s very tactile. When I’m here in the morning, by myself, it’s quiet. I make myself a pot of coffee and then just start working with the dough. It’s a meditative process and I think it comes out in the finished product. If I can, I’d like to throw in a cliché, it’s made with love — and attention to details.”

Park compares that part of his process to how a potter would feel working with clay.

“I’ve always wanted to throw clay,” he said. “It seems that it would be a very relaxing thing to do. When I’m working with dough, especially my laminated doughs for the croissants and Danishes, it’s very supple and it’s room temperature. It’s very nice. That’s the draw for me — and to be honest, I think I’m good at it. So you always want to find something you’re good at.”

When Park sold his food truck, he deleted his social media contacts for that part of the business.

“With 20/20 hindsight, I wish I hadn’t done that,” he said. “I didn’t migrate the food truck’s social media information to Full Circle. I just deleted it all and just kind of hoped it would all come together. So I’ve started again and there’s been a good response. For marketing, I rely on social media and word-of-mouth. But I still get customers who come in and say, ‘Well, how long have you been here?’”

Park delights in that discovery.

“It’s good to find those hidden gems, especially in a place where you live,” he said. “And that’s what I like to think of myself, as a hidden gem. I’m not a captain of industry that’s out to corner the market on everything. When customers come to me, that’s great.”

Park found a location on Second Avenue that suits his needs. He recognizes the parking limitations, but after living in Seattle and New York — places he describes as “walking cities” — he feels that his customers can walk from parking areas to the Full Circle Bakery and Cafe.

“I go with it with that mindset — you can walk,” Park laughed. “I think this house was built in the early 1950s. It was a residence first and then it was a dentist office for a long time. It has a homey environment, and I like that. When I had the food truck, I needed a commissary kitchen, and this place just spoke to me. It was homey and not industrial.”

Full Circle Bakery and Cafe 3324 Second Ave., 308-224-4302 Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

When it comes to the process of baking, Park keeps the details in mind.

“My recipes are scaled down to the gram,” he said. “I need this many grams of butter or I need this many grams of flour or eggs. There are all these baker’s percentages that I use as a recipe.”

When Park bakes, science and art meet in the middle.

“I really think they do,” he said. “You can’t get away from that. There’s a book I often reference called ‘On Food and Cooking: The Science And Lore Of The Kitchen’ by Harold McGee. It’s a breakdown of the different processes. For example egg proteins start to denature at 147 degrees. So you really can be as scientific as you want.”

The other side of the equation happens when Park compensates for the differences beyond his control — and that’s when the creative side of baking kicks in, an aspect to his work that brings him joy and satisfaction during the early morning hours at his bakery and cafe.