Kearney's annual Christmas Walk on The Bricks is Dec. 1

The Christmas Walk has been a Downtown Kearney tradition for almost 20 years because visitors can experience life as it used to be with old-fashioned treats and entertainment.

Kearney families enjoyed carolers and a bell choir, horse-drawn hayrack rides, reindeer and hot chocolate, hot cider and assorted other holiday treats as well as the perfect weather for the annual Downtown Kearney Christmas Walk on the Bricks event Thursday evening.

KEARNEY — Experience Downtown Kearney’s annual Christmas Walk on The Bricks from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1.

“Hit the Bricks to enjoy Santa’s Cottage, a live stable, horse drawn hayrack rides, human snow globe, vintage red pickup photo-op, holiday performances, shopping, refreshments and more,” said Kelsey Anderson, the city of Kearney’s downtown coordinator.

For more information about the Christmas Walk and other events happening downtown, Anderson suggests visiting Downtown Kearney’s Facebook page, Downtown Kearney on the Bricks, or calling 308-708-9004.

