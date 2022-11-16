Kearney's annual Christmas Walk on The Bricks is Dec. 1

KEARNEY — Experience Downtown Kearney’s annual Christmas Walk on The Bricks from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1.
“Hit the Bricks to enjoy Santa’s Cottage, a live stable, horse drawn hayrack rides, human snow globe, vintage red pickup photo-op, holiday performances, shopping, refreshments and more,” said Kelsey Anderson, the city of Kearney’s downtown coordinator.
For more information about the Christmas Walk and other events happening downtown, Anderson suggests visiting Downtown Kearney’s Facebook page, Downtown Kearney on the Bricks, or calling 308-708-9004.