Kearney will get AT&T store, but when?

KEARNEY — An AT&T sign went up at 3901 Second Ave. on Thursday, ending the mystery of what business would occupy the vacant building at one of Kearney’s busiest intersections.

A crew from The Sign Center continued its sign-hanging work at the AT&T site on Friday.

Liberty Cleaners had occupied the building for many years. That same building was home to a longtime family restaurant, The Cellar. That eatery closed in January 2020 after 40 years in business.

It’s unknown when the AT&T outlet will open. The Hub was unable to contact a corporate public relations representative at AT&T headquarters in Dallas. An attempt to reach the AT&T outlet in Grand Island was also unsuccessful. The number had not been set up for voicemail.

It wasn’t possible to contact an AT&T spokesperson, but the manager of the Chasing Clouds vape store next door, Mike Luetkenhaus, said he believes the opening of the AT&T outlet will likely be soon.

Duncan Theis Construction Inc. of Kearney has been working at the site for several months.

The property’s owner, Weisco Properties of Kearney, did not respond to questions from the Hub regarding its plans for the former Liberty Cleaners and Cellar building.

Remodeling continued today inside the AT&T part of the building and in the lower level where The Cellar had done business.

A building permit that Duncan Theis filed at Kearney City Hall estimated the cost of remodeling at $325,000.

According to the Buffalo County Assessor’s Office, the tax value of the property at 3901 Second Ave. is $886,665.