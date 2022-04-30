 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Best of Kearney: Health and Wellness Category

Health & Wellness Category

See bottom for complete category list.

Assisted Living Center

Winner: Kinship Pointe Assisted Living

Favorites

Brookestone Gardens

CountryHouse Residence

 

Chiropractic Office

Winner: Elite Health and Wellness

Many of us are Kearney natives and appreciate the opportunity to serve our community! Every day, we’re committed in building a better approach to healthcare.


Favorites

Florang Chiropractic & Wellness

Schrock Medical Clinic

 

Dentist Office

Winner: Prairie Meadows Dental

Prairie Meadows Dental, PC is committed to providing compassionate and comprehensive dental care to you and your family. You can expect to receive the best dental care from the minute you step foot into our office and are greeted by our warm, friendly staff. We will create long-lasting, trusting relationships with our patients and their families by providing the highest quality of dental care with integrity, passion, and compassion. We consider it a great privilege to be you and your family’s dental care provider in Kearney, Overton, and Gibbon. We are very thankful for our wonderful family of patients and will continue to provide the best possible service that will exceed your expectations. Thank you for your support and patronage of our newly merged dental company!


Favorites

Fort Theatre Dentistry

Kearney Dental Clinic

 

Dermatologist

Winner: Dr. Sharon Bond

I would like to thank the Kearney community and surrounding areas for supporting the practice, Sharon B. Bond, M.D., P.C. over the past 22 years. I am honored to serve such wonderful, grateful people. I feel blessed and privileged to be able to enjoy my occupation so much. I am also thankful for my staff and our new Nurse Practitioner, Samantha Brandt, for their hard work and dedication. Our goal is to continue providing compassionate care to our patients.


Favorites

Dr. David N. Kingsley

Elite Health and Wellness - Andrea Chrisman

 

Eye Care Office

Winner: Lind Eyecare

Favorites

Kearney Eye Institute

Optical Gallery

 

Hearing Clinic

Winner: ENT Physicians of Kearney

Favorites

Audiology and Hearing of Kearney

Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center

 

In-Home Health Care Company

Winner: AseraCare Hospice Care

  • 6415 2nd Avenue Suite 3
  • (308) 698-0580
  • Facebook @aseracarekearney

Favorites

Mid Nebraska Mobility

Tabitha Health Care Services

 

Medical Clinic

Winner: Family Practice Associates

Favorites

Elite Health and Wellness

Platte Valley Medical Group

 

Nursing Home

Winner: Brookestone Gardens

Brookestone Gardens would like to thank the Kearney community for their support during the Best of Kearney and since our opening in 2019.  We are honored that you have entrusted your loved ones to our care during this difficult pandemic and we look forward to serving seniors from Central Nebraska in the future.  We are happy that our efforts to provide quality care was affirmed by receiving a 5 star rating from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.  We are grateful that we have the ability to serve seniors from Independent Living, Assisted Living, Short Term Rehab and Long Term Care, as the ability to age in place for our seniors contributes to a great quality of life.  We look forward to continuing to care for your loved ones in the future.


Favorites

Mother Hull Home

Mt Carmel Home Keens Memorial

 

Nutrition Shop

Winner: Nutrishop Kearney

Favorites

New Level

  • 22 W 56 Street
  • (308) 251-7219
  • Facebook @newlevelkearney

The Urban Retreat

 

Pharmacy

Winner: Hy-Vee

Favorites

U Save Pharmacy

Valley Pharmacy Inc

 

Physical Therapy Clinic

Winner: New West Orthopaedic & Sports Rehabilitation

John F. Kennedy once said “as we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” Our staff is passionate about physical therapy and we believe that good business is rooted in exceeding the expectations of all who place their trust in us for their rehabilitation needs. We sincerely thank you for once again voting us as the 1st place finisher in the 2022 Best of Kearney campaign.


Favorites

Elite Health and Wellness

Kearney Physical Therapy

 

Spa/Pampering/Medical Aesthetics

Winner: Just For Ladies

Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids’ Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!


Favorites

Kearney Massage & Day Spa

Simply Steele

 

Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

Winner: New West Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery

At New West Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery we specialize in operative and non-operative treatments for all your orthopedic and sports medicine needs.We have had the pleasure of serving this community 20+ years. We know that you have many options and we are thankful that you choose us.


Favorites

Elite Health and Wellness

John M. Wright MD

  • 3219 Central Ave suite 102
  • (308) 865-2600

Surgery Facility

Winner: Heartland Surgery Center

It is an honor for Heartland Surgery Center to be voted Best of Kearney Place to Have Surgery again! We are a multispecialty surgery center performing a variety of procedures/surgeries.. We are the only ambulatory surgery center in the state to have a MAKO robot for our total joint replacement surgeries. We currently have 4 operating rooms, 1 procedure room and 1 GI endoscopy room along with pre and post operative care rooms. We are doing an 8800 square foot addition that will include 2 additional operating rooms, 3 recovery rooms, and 4 twenty three hour stay rooms. Typically, our procedures are 40% less cost than when done at a hospital and we are happy to give procedure cost estimate to anyone considering a procedure/surgery at Heartland Surgery Center. Please like Heartland Surgery Center’s Facebook page to get updates.


Favorites

CHI Health Good Samaritan

Kearney Regional Medical Center

Veterinarian Clinic

Winner: Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic

Favorites

Hilltop Pet Clinic

Northgate Veterinary Clinic

  • 404 E 56th Street
  • (308) 234-9512
  • Facebook @Northgate-Veterinary-Clinic-195914887117230

