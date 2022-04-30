Best of Kearney: Health and Wellness Category

Health & Wellness Category
Assisted Living Center
Winner: Kinship Pointe Assisted Living
- 5410 17th Avenue
- (308) 698-5410
- kinshippointe.com
Favorites
Brookestone Gardens
- 2615 W 11 Street
- (308) 236-0211
- brookestonegardens.com
CountryHouse Residence
- 5605 K Avenue
- (308) 455-8000
- countryhouse.net
Chiropractic Office
Winner: Elite Health and Wellness
Many of us are Kearney natives and appreciate the opportunity to serve our community! Every day, we’re committed in building a better approach to healthcare.
Favorites
Florang Chiropractic & Wellness
- 2214 2nd Avenue
- (308) 455-3300
- florangchiropractic.com
Schrock Medical Clinic
- 1616 W 39th Street
- (308) 236-6499
- schrockmedical.com
Dentist Office
Winner: Prairie Meadows Dental
- 1055 W 56 Street
- (308) 708-7970
- pmdentalgroup.com
Prairie Meadows Dental, PC is committed to providing compassionate and comprehensive dental care to you and your family. You can expect to receive the best dental care from the minute you step foot into our office and are greeted by our warm, friendly staff. We will create long-lasting, trusting relationships with our patients and their families by providing the highest quality of dental care with integrity, passion, and compassion. We consider it a great privilege to be you and your family’s dental care provider in Kearney, Overton, and Gibbon. We are very thankful for our wonderful family of patients and will continue to provide the best possible service that will exceed your expectations. Thank you for your support and patronage of our newly merged dental company!
Favorites
Fort Theatre Dentistry
- 2205 Central Avenue
- (308) 237-5853
- fabulousfangs.com
Kearney Dental Clinic
- 4106 6th Avenue
- (308) 237-3479
- kearneydentalclinic.com
Dermatologist
Winner: Dr. Sharon Bond
- 1927 W 39 Street
- (308) 865-2214
- drsharonbond.com
I would like to thank the Kearney community and surrounding areas for supporting the practice, Sharon B. Bond, M.D., P.C. over the past 22 years. I am honored to serve such wonderful, grateful people. I feel blessed and privileged to be able to enjoy my occupation so much. I am also thankful for my staff and our new Nurse Practitioner, Samantha Brandt, for their hard work and dedication. Our goal is to continue providing compassionate care to our patients.
Favorites
Dr. David N. Kingsley
- 404 W 39 Street
- (308) 865-2331
- dermatologypckearney.com
Elite Health and Wellness - Andrea Chrisman
Eye Care Office
Winner: Lind Eyecare
- 4107 7th Avenue
- (308) 236-8500
- lindeyecare.com
Favorites
Kearney Eye Institute
- 411 W 39 Street
- (308) 865-2760
- kearneyeye.com
Optical Gallery
- 220 W 39th Street
- (308) 234-9913
- opticalgalleryofkearney.com
Hearing Clinic
Winner: ENT Physicians of Kearney
- 615 W 39 Street
- (308) 865-2277
- entphysiciansofkearney.com
Favorites
Audiology and Hearing of Kearney
- 6415 2nd Avenue #2
- (308) 708-7353
- giaud.com
Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center
- 3805 2nd Avenue
- (308) 830-7243
- miracle-ear.com
In-Home Health Care Company
Winner: AseraCare Hospice Care
- 6415 2nd Avenue Suite 3
- (308) 698-0580
- Facebook @aseracarekearney
Favorites
Mid Nebraska Mobility
- 2215 Central Avenue
- (308) 237-0605
- midnebraskamobility.com
Tabitha Health Care Services
- (800) 418-9335
- tabitha.org
Medical Clinic
Winner: Family Practice Associates
- 620 E 25 Street
- (308) 865-2767
- kearneyfpa.com
Favorites
Elite Health and Wellness
Platte Valley Medical Group
- 816 22nd Avenue
- (308) 865-2263
- plattevalleymed.com
Nursing Home
Winner: Brookestone Gardens
- 2615 W 11 Street
- (308) 236-0211
- brookestonegardens.com
Brookestone Gardens would like to thank the Kearney community for their support during the Best of Kearney and since our opening in 2019. We are honored that you have entrusted your loved ones to our care during this difficult pandemic and we look forward to serving seniors from Central Nebraska in the future. We are happy that our efforts to provide quality care was affirmed by receiving a 5 star rating from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. We are grateful that we have the ability to serve seniors from Independent Living, Assisted Living, Short Term Rehab and Long Term Care, as the ability to age in place for our seniors contributes to a great quality of life. We look forward to continuing to care for your loved ones in the future.
Favorites
Mother Hull Home
- 125 E 23 Street
- (308) 234-2447
- motherhullhome.com
Mt Carmel Home Keens Memorial
- 412 W 18 Street
- (308) 237-2287
- mountcarmelhome.org
Nutrition Shop
Winner: Nutrishop Kearney
- 2715 2nd Avenue Suite B
- (308) 224-3277
- nutrishopkearney.com
Favorites
New Level
- 22 W 56 Street
- (308) 251-7219
- Facebook @newlevelkearney
The Urban Retreat
- 1917 Central Avenue
- (308) 293-2483
- vagaro.com/us04/theurbanretreat
Pharmacy
Winner: Hy-Vee
- 5212 3rd Avenue
- (308) 236-0020
- hy-vee.com
Favorites
U Save Pharmacy
- 3611 2nd Avenue
- (308) 455-1555
- usavepharmacy.com
Valley Pharmacy Inc
- 211 W 33rd Street
- (308) 234-3300
- valleypharmacykearney.com
Physical Therapy Clinic
Winner: New West Orthopaedic & Sports Rehabilitation
- 2810 W 35 Street Suite 2
- (308) 237-7388
- newwestpt.com
John F. Kennedy once said “as we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” Our staff is passionate about physical therapy and we believe that good business is rooted in exceeding the expectations of all who place their trust in us for their rehabilitation needs. We sincerely thank you for once again voting us as the 1st place finisher in the 2022 Best of Kearney campaign.
Favorites
Elite Health and Wellness
Kearney Physical Therapy
- 3219 Central Ave suite 105
- (308) 865-7182
- kearneytherapy.com
Spa/Pampering/Medical Aesthetics
Winner: Just For Ladies
- 1540 W 56 Street suite B
- (308) 237-4949
- justforladiesfitness.com
Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids’ Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!
Favorites
Kearney Massage & Day Spa
- 215 W 29th Suite B
- (308) 627-0463
- kearneymassage.com
Simply Steele
- 2707 2nd Ave Suite C
- (308) 224-6418
- simplysteeleskin.com
Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
Winner: New West Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery
- 2810 W 35 Street
- (308) 698-2100
- newwestsportsmedicine.com
At New West Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery we specialize in operative and non-operative treatments for all your orthopedic and sports medicine needs.We have had the pleasure of serving this community 20+ years. We know that you have many options and we are thankful that you choose us.
Favorites
Elite Health and Wellness
John M. Wright MD
- 3219 Central Ave suite 102
- (308) 865-2600
Surgery Facility
Winner: Heartland Surgery Center
- 3515 30th Avenue
- (308) 865-2670
- heartlandsurgery.com
It is an honor for Heartland Surgery Center to be voted Best of Kearney Place to Have Surgery again! We are a multispecialty surgery center performing a variety of procedures/surgeries.. We are the only ambulatory surgery center in the state to have a MAKO robot for our total joint replacement surgeries. We currently have 4 operating rooms, 1 procedure room and 1 GI endoscopy room along with pre and post operative care rooms. We are doing an 8800 square foot addition that will include 2 additional operating rooms, 3 recovery rooms, and 4 twenty three hour stay rooms. Typically, our procedures are 40% less cost than when done at a hospital and we are happy to give procedure cost estimate to anyone considering a procedure/surgery at Heartland Surgery Center. Please like Heartland Surgery Center’s Facebook page to get updates.
Favorites
CHI Health Good Samaritan
- 10 E 31 Street
- (308) 865-7100
- chihealth.com/good-samaritan
Kearney Regional Medical Center
- 804 22nd Avenue
- (308) 455-3600
- bryanhealth.com/locations/hospitals/krmc
Veterinarian Clinic
Winner: Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic
- 5912 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-8118
- cottonwoodveterinaryclinic.com
Favorites
Hilltop Pet Clinic
- 4507 1st Ave Place
- (308) 236-5912
- hilltoppetclinic.com
Northgate Veterinary Clinic
- 404 E 56th Street
- (308) 234-9512
- Facebook @Northgate-Veterinary-Clinic-195914887117230
