top story

Best of Kearney 2022: Technology Category

Technology Category

Cell Phone Repair

Winner: Shatter Masters

Cell Phone Services

Winner: Verizon

Favorites

Spectrum

US Cellular

 

Computer Sales & Service

Winner: Five Nines

Five Nines is the largest and most capable Managed Services Provider in the state of Nebraska. We opened our Kearney location in 2016 and thank the community for recognizing us with this award for the second year in a row!


Favorites

Computer Hardware Kearney

OfficeMax

 

Internet Service Provider

Winner: Spectrum

Favorites

Great Plains Communications

  • 1850 NE-40
  • (308) 236-5857

Prairie Hills Wireless LLC

 

IT Services

Winner: Five Nines

Five Nines is the largest and most capable Managed Services Provider in the state of Nebraska. We opened our Kearney location in 2016 and thank the community for recognizing us with this award for the second year in a row!


Favorites

Intellicom

Kidwell

 

Video Services

Winner: Kidwell

Since 1948, Kidwell has been serving Nebraska organizations. Specializing in Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Security Systems, Healthcare, AV and IT Services, Kidwell is a one-stop shop for intelligent business infrastructure. Our Kearney team located at 414 East 6th Street is extremely grateful for all the local support we have received over the years and for everyone who cast their votes for Best of Kearney.


Favorites

Joey Decker Productions

  • (308) 224-1829
  • Facebook @joeydphotos

SCORR Marketing

