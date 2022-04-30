Best of Kearney 2022: Retail Shopping Category

Retail Shopping Category
Appliance Store
Winner: Russell’s Appliance & Electronics
- 704 E 25 Street
- (308) 234-6526
- russellsappliancesandelectronics.com
Favorites
Aunt Jo’s Maytag-Home Appliance Center
- 220 E 25 Street
- (308) 234-2172
Menards
- 6411 1st Avenue
- (308) 234-1000
- menards.com
Book Store
Winner: The Solid Rock
The Solid Rock strives to encourage and inspire customers of all ages in their faith. We have books, Bibles and gifts for everyone. Our staff works to help you with any questions or special orders you may have. We are enjoying our new location at 1010 3rd Avenue. Thanks for following us to the new location and for your support!
Favorites
Olde Towne Alchemy
- 1919 Central Avenue
- (308) 708-7391
- oldetownealchemy.net
The Sequel Bookshop
- 5019 2nd Ave #22
- (308) 455-1033
- thesequelbookshop.com
Children’s Clothing
Winner: Suite Child Boutique
- 2304 Central Avenue
- (308) 237-3044
- suitechild.com
Suite Child celebrates & simplifies with the best brands for mama, baby, toddler and tween.
Favorites
Target
Wee Cycle Kearney Consignment and Boutique
- 2202 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-5113
- Facebook @weecyclekearney
Discount Store
Winner: Marshalls
- 4700 2nd Avenue
- (308) 233-5541
- marshalls.com
Favorites
Hobby Lobby
- 11 W 39 Street
- (308) 237-1223
- hobbylobby.com
Target
Electronics Store
Favorites
Target
Video Kingdom Electronics
- 18 West 25 Street
- (308) 234-6425
- vkkearney.com
Florist
Winner: Divas at Kearney Floral Co.
- 210 W 21 Street
- (308) 233-3002
- kearneyfloral.com
We would like to thank Kearney and the surrounding communities for all of your support in the past and the future. We are excited for the new adventure of combining Kearney Floral CO. and Divas Floral Shop. We are humbled and blessed to be part of such a great opportunity.
Favorites
Hy-Vee
Rooted Plant Co.
- 203 E 25 Street
- (308) 251-6179
- rootedplantco.com
Furniture
Winner: Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering
- 2026 Central Avenue
- (308) 237-5141
- brucefurniture.com
We are thrilled to be recognized for making your furniture, flooring and mattress shopping experience easier and more enjoyable! We know you have many choices and we appreciate you choosing Bruce Furniture. Thank you to the great city of Kearney and all of our customers.
Favorites
Ashley HomeStore
- 4318 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-2404
- ashleyfurniture.com
Nelson’s Furniture
- 2109 Central Avenue
- (308) 236-5031
- Facebook @Nelsons-Furniture-Flooring-Kearney-124002740981184
Gift Shop
Winner: The Rustic Patch
- 2110 Central Avenue
- (308) 870-0518
- therusticpatch.com
The Rustic Patch is a little hidden gem downtown on the bricks in Kearney Nebraska. We take pride in searching of unique one-of-a-kind and small businesses to bring to our location. When you shop The Rustic Patch you’re not only supporting our dream you’re also supporting other small businesses dreams. When you visit The Rustic Patch you’re always greeted with a smile, lead with a friendly conversation plus your purchase is always wrapped as a gift just for you or that special someone. When you leave, you’re not only a stranger anymore now you’re family!
Favorites
Real Deals Kearney
- 2102 East Highway 30 suite 1
- (308) 455-8008
- realdeals.net
The Solid Rock
Grocery Store
Winner: Hy-Vee
Favorites
Family Fresh Market
Grand Central Apple Market
Jewelry Store
Winner: Hawthorne Jewelry
- 2104 Central Avenue
- (308) 234-3773
- hawthornejewelry.com
Thanks very much for voting us as your Favorite Jewelry Store! We work so hard to make sure that every single customer has a fantastic experience when they visit us -- whether you’re coming to see our in-store Bench Jeweler for your repair needs, talk over a custom jewelry design with our fantastic staff or shop for the perfect diamond. We truly want to be Your Personal Jeweler! We know YOU are what has kept our doors open for 144 years! We couldn’t be prouder!
Favorites
Hoover’s Jewelers
- 2106 Central Avenue Suite 200
- (308) 234-3592
- hooversjewelers.com
Riddle’s Jewelry - Kearney
- 5027 2nd Avenue
- (308) 338-1400
- riddlesjewelry.com
Liquor Store
Winner: Bill’s Liquor
- 2402 2nd Avenue
- (308) 237-2774
Favorites
Family Fresh Market Wine and Spirits
Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits
Mattress store
Favorites
Ashley HomeStore
- 4318 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-2404
- ashleyfurniture.com
Slumberland
- 5816 2nd Avenue
- (308) 238-2223
- slumberland.com
Meat Department
Winner: Hy-Vee
Favorites
Boogaarts Food Store
- 1615 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-3613
- boogaartsmarket.com/ads
Grand Central Apple Market
Men’s Clothing
Winner: Buckle
- 5019 2nd Ave #36
- (308) 236-7966
- buckle.com
Favorites
JR’s Western
- 710 E 25 Street
- (308) 237-0506
- Facebook @jrswesternne
Kohl’s
- 4915 2nd Avenue suite 200
- (308) 233-5052
- kohls.com
Office Supplies
Winner: OfficeMax
- 4920 3rd Avenue
- (308) 234-4773
- officedepot.com
Favorite
Eakes Office Solutions
- 2401 Avenue A
- (308) 234-2538
- eakes.com
Pet Supplies
Winner: PetSmart
- 4700 2nd Avenue #150
- (308) 455-9885
- petsmart.com
Favorites
Lucky Dog’s Place Pet Boutique
- 7 West 23rd Street
- (308) 627-6438
- luckydogsplace.com
Tractor Supply Co.
- 514 3rd Avenue
- (308) 234-1861
- tractorsupply.com
Photo Service
Winner: Walgreens
- 2516 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-8547
- walgreens.com
Favorites
Copycat Printing
- 2100 A Avenue
- (308) 237-4677
- kearneycopycat.com
The Camera Doctor
- 5810 2nd Avenue
- (308) 237-2521
- cameradr.com
Print/Copy Center
Winner: Copycat Printing
- 2100 A Avenue
- (308) 237-4677
- kearneycopycat.com
Favorites
Lips Printing Services
- 824 W 24 Street
- (308) 234-2319
- lipsprintzone.com
OfficeMax
- 4920 3rd Avenue
- (308) 234-4773
- officedepot.com
Produce Department
Winner: Hy-Vee
Favorites
Family Fresh Market
Grand Central Apple Market
Screen Printing/Embroidery Services
Winner: Sayler Screenprinting
- 1923 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-8337
- saylerscreenprinting.com
Favorites
24 Hour Tees
- 110 W 24 Street
- (308) 224-6068
- 24hrtees.net
Moonlight Custom Screenprint and Embroidery
- 1925 A Avenue
- (308) 237-0397
- moonlightcustomprinting.com
Shoe Store
Winner: Famous Footwear
- 5003 2nd Avenue suite 7
- (308) 708-4023
- famousfootwear.com
Favorites
Brown’s Shoe Fit Co
- 4105 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-3660
- stores.brownsshoefitcompany.com
Redman’s Shoes & Ranchwear
- 2116 Central Avenue
- (308) 236-5751
- redmansshoesandboots.com
Specialty Store
Favorites
Real Deals Kearney
- 2102 East Highway 30 suite 1
- (308) 455-8008
- realdeals.net
The Solid Rock
Sporting Goods
Winner: Cabela’s
- 3600 US-30 East
- (308) 234-3933
- cabelas.com
Favorites
Golf Fit USA
- 5012 3rd Avenue suite 180
- (308) 455-3371
- golffitusa.com
Sporting Edge
- 5003 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-9877
- esportingedge.myshopify.com
Trendy Clothing
Winner: Simply Blessed Boutique
- 2207 Central Avenue
- 308-830-3664
- besimplyblessed.com
Simply Blessed Boutique is the new kid on the block in Kearney, NE! In the fall of 2021, we moved our online store to a permanent location on The Bricks! You may have even seen our items on T.V. before! Such as Season 25 of “The Bachelor” by Michelle Young. Our store is based on the idea that everyone can feel Simply Blessed in their life! Whether that’s a new outfit, a sweet compliment, random acts of kindness, church on a Sunday, home cooked meals, laughter, a message of encouragement from a friend, etc! We are all Simply Blessed! When you walk into our store we hope to make you feel the way any of your most blessed moments feel!
Thank you to everyone who has voted us Best of Kearney in Women’s Clothing and Trendy Clothing!
Favorites
Bow & Arrow Boutique
- 2112 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1335
- bowandarrowkearney.com
Buckle
- 5019 2nd Ave #36
- (308) 236-7966
- buckle.com
Wedding/Formal Wear
Winner: Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear
- 2309 Central Avenue
- (308) 708-0678
- hellobeautifulbridal.com
On behalf of our team at Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear, thank you for sharing your love. It’s truly an honor to be a small part of some of life’s biggest events and we find great joy in helping our shoppers say Yes to their perfect attire. We will strive to continue to provide an exceptional customer experience, custom alterations, unique designers, significant style and size ranges, and reasonable pricing in a welcoming, inclusive, fun, and low-pressure shopping environment. Thank you again, for voting Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear as Best of Kearney!
Favorites
Gary Michael’s Clothiers
- 2118 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-3232
- garymichaelsne.com
K-Town Couture Prom Dresses
- 3301 2nd Ave
- (308) 234-9333
- ktowncouture.com
Western/Farm Store
Winner: Orscheln Farm & Home
- 910 3rd Avenue
- (308) 338-5000
- orschelnfarmhome.com
Favorites
JR’s Western
- 710 E 25 Street
- (308) 237-0506
- Facebook @jrswesternne
Tractor Supply Co.
- 514 3rd Avenue
- (308) 234-1861
- tractorsupply.com
Women’s Clothing
Favorites
Bow & Arrow Boutique
- 2112 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1335
- bowandarrowkearney.com
Maurices
- 5011 2nd Ave Space 49
- (308) 236-8686
- maurices.com
Category list: