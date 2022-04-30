 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Best of Kearney 2022: Retail Shopping Category

Retail Shopping Category

See bottom for complete category list.

Appliance Store

Winner: Russell’s Appliance & Electronics

Favorites

Aunt Jo’s Maytag-Home Appliance Center

  • 220 E 25 Street
  • (308) 234-2172

Menards

 

Book Store

Winner: The Solid Rock

The Solid Rock strives to encourage and inspire customers of all ages in their faith. We have books, Bibles and gifts for everyone. Our staff works to help you with any questions or special orders you may have. We are enjoying our new location at 1010 3rd Avenue. Thanks for following us to the new location and for your support!


Favorites

Olde Towne Alchemy

The Sequel Bookshop

 

Children’s Clothing

Winner: Suite Child Boutique

Suite Child celebrates & simplifies with the best brands for mama, baby, toddler and tween.

Favorites

Target

Wee Cycle Kearney Consignment and Boutique

  • 2202 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-5113
  • Facebook @weecyclekearney

 

Discount Store

Winner: Marshalls

Favorites

Hobby Lobby

Target

 

Electronics Store

Winner: Russell’s Appliance & Electronics

Favorites

Target

Video Kingdom Electronics

 

Florist

Winner: Divas at Kearney Floral Co.

We would like to thank Kearney and the surrounding communities for all of your support in the past and the future. We are excited for the new adventure of combining Kearney Floral CO. and Divas Floral Shop.  We are humbled and blessed to be part of such a great opportunity.


Favorites

Hy-Vee

Rooted Plant Co.

 

Furniture

Winner: Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering

We are thrilled to be recognized for making your furniture, flooring and mattress shopping experience easier and more enjoyable! We know you have many choices and we appreciate you choosing Bruce Furniture. Thank you to the great city of Kearney and all of our customers.


Favorites

Ashley HomeStore

Nelson’s Furniture

  • 2109 Central Avenue
  • (308) 236-5031
  • Facebook @Nelsons-Furniture-Flooring-Kearney-124002740981184

 

Gift Shop

Winner: The Rustic Patch

The Rustic Patch is a little hidden gem downtown on the bricks in Kearney Nebraska. We take pride in searching of unique one-of-a-kind and small businesses to bring to our location. When you shop The Rustic Patch you’re not only supporting our dream you’re also supporting other small businesses dreams. When you visit The Rustic Patch you’re always greeted with a smile, lead with a friendly conversation plus your purchase is always wrapped as a gift just for you or that special someone. When you leave, you’re not only a stranger anymore now you’re family!


Favorites

Real Deals Kearney

The Solid Rock

 

Grocery Store

Winner: Hy-Vee

Favorites

Family Fresh Market

Grand Central Apple Market

 

Jewelry Store

Winner: Hawthorne Jewelry

Thanks very much for voting us as your Favorite Jewelry Store! We work so hard to make sure that every single customer has a fantastic experience when they visit us -- whether you’re coming to see our in-store Bench Jeweler for your repair needs, talk over a custom jewelry design with our fantastic staff or shop for the perfect diamond. We truly want to be Your Personal Jeweler! We know YOU are what has kept our doors open for 144 years! We couldn’t be prouder!


Favorites

Hoover’s Jewelers

Riddle’s Jewelry - Kearney

 

Liquor Store

Winner: Bill’s Liquor

  • 2402 2nd Avenue
  • (308) 237-2774

Favorites

Family Fresh Market Wine and Spirits

Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits

Mattress store

Winner: Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering

Favorites


Favorites

Ashley HomeStore

Slumberland

 

Meat Department

Winner: Hy-Vee

Favorites

Boogaarts Food Store

Grand Central Apple Market

 

Men’s Clothing

Winner: Buckle

Favorites

JR’s Western

  • 710 E 25 Street
  • (308) 237-0506
  • Facebook @jrswesternne

Kohl’s

  • 4915 2nd Avenue suite 200
  • (308) 233-5052
  • kohls.com

 

Office Supplies

Winner: OfficeMax

Favorite

Eakes Office Solutions

 

Pet Supplies

Winner: PetSmart

Favorites

Lucky Dog’s Place Pet Boutique

Tractor Supply Co.

 

Photo Service

Winner: Walgreens

Favorites

Copycat Printing

The Camera Doctor

 

Print/Copy Center

Winner: Copycat Printing

Favorites

Lips Printing Services

OfficeMax

 

Produce Department

Winner: Hy-Vee

Favorites

Family Fresh Market

Grand Central Apple Market

 

Screen Printing/Embroidery Services

Winner: Sayler Screenprinting

Favorites

24 Hour Tees

Moonlight Custom Screenprint and Embroidery

 

Shoe Store

Winner: Famous Footwear

Favorites

Brown’s Shoe Fit Co

Redman’s Shoes & Ranchwear

 

Specialty Store

Winner: The Rustic Patch

Favorites

Favorites

Real Deals Kearney

The Solid Rock

 

Sporting Goods

Winner: Cabela’s

Favorites

Golf Fit USA

Sporting Edge

 

Trendy Clothing

Winner: Simply Blessed Boutique

Simply Blessed Boutique is the new kid on the block in Kearney, NE! In the fall of 2021, we moved our online store to a permanent location on The Bricks! You may have even seen our items on T.V. before! Such as Season 25 of “The Bachelor” by Michelle Young. Our store is based on the idea that everyone can feel Simply Blessed in their life! Whether that’s a new outfit, a sweet compliment, random acts of kindness, church on a Sunday, home cooked meals, laughter, a message of encouragement from a friend, etc! We are all Simply Blessed! When you walk into our store we hope to make you feel the way any of your most blessed moments feel!

Thank you to everyone who has voted us Best of Kearney in Women’s Clothing and Trendy Clothing!


Favorites

Bow & Arrow Boutique

Buckle

 

Wedding/Formal Wear

Winner: Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear

On behalf of our team at Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear, thank you for sharing your love. It’s truly an honor to be a small part of some of life’s biggest events and we find great joy in helping our shoppers say Yes to their perfect attire. We will strive to continue to provide an exceptional customer experience, custom alterations, unique designers, significant style and size ranges, and reasonable pricing in a welcoming, inclusive, fun, and low-pressure shopping environment. Thank you again, for voting Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear as Best of Kearney!


Favorites

Gary Michael’s Clothiers

K-Town Couture Prom Dresses

 

Western/Farm Store

Winner: Orscheln Farm & Home

Favorites

JR’s Western

  • 710 E 25 Street
  • (308) 237-0506
  • Facebook @jrswesternne

Tractor Supply Co.

 

Women’s Clothing

Winner: Simply Blessed Boutique

Simply Blessed Boutique is the new kid on the block in Kearney, NE! In the fall of 2021, we moved our online store to a permanent location on The Bricks! You may have even seen our items on T.V. before! Such as Season 25 of "The Bachelor" by Michelle Young. Our store is based on the idea that everyone can feel Simply Blessed in their life! Whether that's a new outfit, a sweet compliment, random acts of kindness, church on a Sunday, home cooked meals, laughter, a message of encouragement from a friend, etc! We are all Simply Blessed! When you walk into our store we hope to make you feel the way any of your most blessed moments feel!

Favorites

Thank you to everyone who has voted us Best of Kearney in Women’s Clothing and Trendy Clothing!

Favorites

Bow & Arrow Boutique

Maurices

Category list:

