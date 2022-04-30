Best of Kearney 2022: Retail Shopping Category

Retail Shopping Category

Appliance Store

Winner: Russell’s Appliance & Electronics

704 E 25 Street

(308) 234-6526

russellsappliancesandelectronics.com

Favorites

Aunt Jo’s Maytag-Home Appliance Center

220 E 25 Street

(308) 234-2172

Menards

6411 1st Avenue

(308) 234-1000

menards.com

Book Store

Winner: The Solid Rock

1010 3rd Avenue Suite E

(308) 234-9813

kearneysolidrock.com

The Solid Rock strives to encourage and inspire customers of all ages in their faith. We have books, Bibles and gifts for everyone. Our staff works to help you with any questions or special orders you may have. We are enjoying our new location at 1010 3rd Avenue. Thanks for following us to the new location and for your support!



Favorites

Olde Towne Alchemy

1919 Central Avenue

(308) 708-7391

oldetownealchemy.net

The Sequel Bookshop

5019 2nd Ave #22

(308) 455-1033

thesequelbookshop.com

Children’s Clothing

Winner: Suite Child Boutique

2304 Central Avenue

(308) 237-3044

suitechild.com

Suite Child celebrates & simplifies with the best brands for mama, baby, toddler and tween.

Favorites

Target

4800 3rd Avenue

(308) 237-0644

target.com

Wee Cycle Kearney Consignment and Boutique

2202 Central Avenue

(308) 455-5113

Facebook @weecyclekearney

Discount Store

Winner: Marshalls

4700 2nd Avenue

(308) 233-5541

marshalls.com

Favorites

Hobby Lobby

11 W 39 Street

(308) 237-1223

hobbylobby.com

Target

4800 3rd Avenue

(308) 237-0644

target.com

Electronics Store

Winner: Russell’s Appliance & Electronics

704 E 25 Street

(308) 234-6526

russellsappliancesandelectronics.com

Favorites

Target

4800 3rd Avenue

(308) 237-0644

target.com

Video Kingdom Electronics

18 West 25 Street

(308) 234-6425

vkkearney.com

Florist

Winner: Divas at Kearney Floral Co.

210 W 21 Street

(308) 233-3002

kearneyfloral.com

We would like to thank Kearney and the surrounding communities for all of your support in the past and the future. We are excited for the new adventure of combining Kearney Floral CO. and Divas Floral Shop. We are humbled and blessed to be part of such a great opportunity.



Favorites

Hy-Vee

5212 3rd Avenue

(308) 236-0020

hy-vee.com

Rooted Plant Co.

203 E 25 Street

(308) 251-6179

rootedplantco.com

Furniture

Winner: Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering

2026 Central Avenue

(308) 237-5141

brucefurniture.com

We are thrilled to be recognized for making your furniture, flooring and mattress shopping experience easier and more enjoyable! We know you have many choices and we appreciate you choosing Bruce Furniture. Thank you to the great city of Kearney and all of our customers.



Favorites

Ashley HomeStore

4318 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-2404

ashleyfurniture.com

Nelson’s Furniture

2109 Central Avenue

(308) 236-5031

Facebook @Nelsons-Furniture-Flooring-Kearney-124002740981184

Gift Shop

Winner: The Rustic Patch

2110 Central Avenue

(308) 870-0518

therusticpatch.com

The Rustic Patch is a little hidden gem downtown on the bricks in Kearney Nebraska. We take pride in searching of unique one-of-a-kind and small businesses to bring to our location. When you shop The Rustic Patch you’re not only supporting our dream you’re also supporting other small businesses dreams. When you visit The Rustic Patch you’re always greeted with a smile, lead with a friendly conversation plus your purchase is always wrapped as a gift just for you or that special someone. When you leave, you’re not only a stranger anymore now you’re family!



Favorites

Real Deals Kearney

2102 East Highway 30 suite 1

(308) 455-8008

realdeals.net

The Solid Rock

1010 3rd Avenue Suite E

(308) 234-9813

kearneysolidrock.com

Grocery Store

Winner: Hy-Vee

5212 3rd Avenue

(308) 236-0020

hy-vee.com

Favorites

Family Fresh Market

3920 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-5488

familyfreshmarket.com

Grand Central Apple Market

7 W 25th Street

(308) 236-5041

grandcentralkearney.com

Jewelry Store

Winner: Hawthorne Jewelry

2104 Central Avenue

(308) 234-3773

hawthornejewelry.com

Thanks very much for voting us as your Favorite Jewelry Store! We work so hard to make sure that every single customer has a fantastic experience when they visit us -- whether you’re coming to see our in-store Bench Jeweler for your repair needs, talk over a custom jewelry design with our fantastic staff or shop for the perfect diamond. We truly want to be Your Personal Jeweler! We know YOU are what has kept our doors open for 144 years! We couldn’t be prouder!



Favorites

Hoover’s Jewelers

2106 Central Avenue Suite 200

(308) 234-3592

hooversjewelers.com

Riddle’s Jewelry - Kearney

5027 2nd Avenue

(308) 338-1400

riddlesjewelry.com

Liquor Store

Winner: Bill’s Liquor

2402 2nd Avenue

(308) 237-2774

Favorites

Family Fresh Market Wine and Spirits

3920 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-5488

familyfreshmarket.com

Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits

5212 3rd Avenue

(308) 236-0020

hy-vee.com

Mattress store

Winner: Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering

2026 Central Avenue

(308) 237-5141

brucefurniture.com

Favorites

Ashley HomeStore

4318 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-2404

ashleyfurniture.com

Slumberland

5816 2nd Avenue

(308) 238-2223

slumberland.com

Meat Department

Winner: Hy-Vee

5212 3rd Avenue

(308) 236-0020

hy-vee.com

Favorites

Boogaarts Food Store

1615 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-3613

boogaartsmarket.com/ads

Grand Central Apple Market

7 W 25th Street

(308) 236-5041

grandcentralkearney.com

Men’s Clothing

Winner: Buckle

5019 2nd Ave #36

(308) 236-7966

buckle.com

Favorites

JR’s Western

710 E 25 Street

(308) 237-0506

Facebook @jrswesternne

Kohl’s

4915 2nd Avenue suite 200

(308) 233-5052

kohls.com

Office Supplies

Winner: OfficeMax

4920 3rd Avenue

(308) 234-4773

officedepot.com

Favorite

Eakes Office Solutions

2401 Avenue A

(308) 234-2538

eakes.com

Pet Supplies

Winner: PetSmart

4700 2nd Avenue #150

(308) 455-9885

petsmart.com

Favorites

Lucky Dog’s Place Pet Boutique

7 West 23rd Street

(308) 627-6438

luckydogsplace.com

Tractor Supply Co.

514 3rd Avenue

(308) 234-1861

tractorsupply.com

Photo Service

Winner: Walgreens

2516 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-8547

walgreens.com

Favorites

Copycat Printing

2100 A Avenue

(308) 237-4677

kearneycopycat.com

The Camera Doctor

5810 2nd Avenue

(308) 237-2521

cameradr.com

Print/Copy Center

Winner: Copycat Printing

2100 A Avenue

(308) 237-4677

kearneycopycat.com

Favorites

Lips Printing Services

824 W 24 Street

(308) 234-2319

lipsprintzone.com

OfficeMax

4920 3rd Avenue

(308) 234-4773

officedepot.com

Produce Department

Winner: Hy-Vee

5212 3rd Avenue

(308) 236-0020

hy-vee.com

Favorites

Family Fresh Market

3920 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-5488

familyfreshmarket.com

Grand Central Apple Market

7 W 25th Street

(308) 236-5041

grandcentralkearney.com

Screen Printing/Embroidery Services

Winner: Sayler Screenprinting

1923 Central Avenue

(308) 455-8337

saylerscreenprinting.com

Favorites

24 Hour Tees

110 W 24 Street

(308) 224-6068

24hrtees.net

Moonlight Custom Screenprint and Embroidery

1925 A Avenue

(308) 237-0397

moonlightcustomprinting.com

Shoe Store

Winner: Famous Footwear

5003 2nd Avenue suite 7

(308) 708-4023

famousfootwear.com

Favorites

Brown’s Shoe Fit Co

4105 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-3660

stores.brownsshoefitcompany.com

Redman’s Shoes & Ranchwear

2116 Central Avenue

(308) 236-5751

redmansshoesandboots.com

Specialty Store

Winner: The Rustic Patch

2110 Central Avenue

(308) 870-0518

therusticpatch.com

Favorites

Real Deals Kearney

2102 East Highway 30 suite 1

(308) 455-8008

realdeals.net

The Solid Rock

1010 3rd Avenue Suite E

(308) 234-9813

kearneysolidrock.com

Sporting Goods

Winner: Cabela’s

3600 US-30 East

(308) 234-3933

cabelas.com

Favorites

Golf Fit USA

5012 3rd Avenue suite 180

(308) 455-3371

golffitusa.com

Sporting Edge

5003 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-9877

esportingedge.myshopify.com

Trendy Clothing

Winner: Simply Blessed Boutique

2207 Central Avenue

308-830-3664

besimplyblessed.com

Simply Blessed Boutique is the new kid on the block in Kearney, NE! In the fall of 2021, we moved our online store to a permanent location on The Bricks! You may have even seen our items on T.V. before! Such as Season 25 of “The Bachelor” by Michelle Young. Our store is based on the idea that everyone can feel Simply Blessed in their life! Whether that’s a new outfit, a sweet compliment, random acts of kindness, church on a Sunday, home cooked meals, laughter, a message of encouragement from a friend, etc! We are all Simply Blessed! When you walk into our store we hope to make you feel the way any of your most blessed moments feel!

Thank you to everyone who has voted us Best of Kearney in Women’s Clothing and Trendy Clothing!



Favorites

Bow & Arrow Boutique

2112 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1335

bowandarrowkearney.com

Buckle

5019 2nd Ave #36

(308) 236-7966

buckle.com

Wedding/Formal Wear

Winner: Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear

2309 Central Avenue

(308) 708-0678

hellobeautifulbridal.com

On behalf of our team at Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear, thank you for sharing your love. It’s truly an honor to be a small part of some of life’s biggest events and we find great joy in helping our shoppers say Yes to their perfect attire. We will strive to continue to provide an exceptional customer experience, custom alterations, unique designers, significant style and size ranges, and reasonable pricing in a welcoming, inclusive, fun, and low-pressure shopping environment. Thank you again, for voting Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear as Best of Kearney!



Favorites

Gary Michael’s Clothiers

2118 Central Avenue

(308) 455-3232

garymichaelsne.com

K-Town Couture Prom Dresses

3301 2nd Ave

(308) 234-9333

ktowncouture.com

Western/Farm Store

Winner: Orscheln Farm & Home

910 3rd Avenue

(308) 338-5000

orschelnfarmhome.com

Favorites

JR’s Western

710 E 25 Street

(308) 237-0506

Facebook @jrswesternne

Tractor Supply Co.

514 3rd Avenue

(308) 234-1861

tractorsupply.com

Women’s Clothing

Winner: Simply Blessed Boutique

2207 Central Avenue

308-830-3664

besimplyblessed.com

Favorites

Bow & Arrow Boutique

2112 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1335

bowandarrowkearney.com

Maurices

5011 2nd Ave Space 49

(308) 236-8686

maurices.com

