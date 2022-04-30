 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Best of Kearney 2022: Regional Category

Regional (30 mile radius of Kearney) Category

See bottom for a complete list of categories.

Bar

Winner: The Speakeasy

Thank you, Kearney! The Speakeasy Restaurant is excited to win Best of Kearney Regional Eating Establishment for the 4th straight year in a row and 2nd year in a row for Best Regional Bar. The Speakeasy is a locally owned steakhouse that has been in business for the past 42 years. Ryan Puls, chef and owner serves steak, seafood, chicken along with Speakeasy-Era cocktails. Please call for reservations. We look forward to serving you soon!

Favorites

Lucky Duck Bar & Lounge

  • 718 US-30 Suite B Gibbon
  • (308) 216-2290

Stockmen's Bar and Grill

  • 114 N Main St Amherst
  • (308) 826-3211
  • Facebook @Stockmens-Bar-and-Grill-114607719929970

 

Eating Establishment

Winner: The Speakeasy

Favorites

Stockmen's Bar and Grill

  • 114 N Main St Amherst
  • (308) 826-3211
  • Facebook @Stockmens-Bar-and-Grill-114607719929970

The Sand Bar

  • 105 East Elm Street Pleasanton
  • (308) 380-8752
  • Facebook @PleasantonSandBar

 

Tourism/Destination

Winner: Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery

Mac’s Creek Vineyards & Winery is family owned and operated by the McFarlands and is located one-half mile north of Lexington, Nebraska on U.S. Highway 21. It is the commitment of the McFarland family to produce quality Nebraska wines for all to share.


Favorites

Pioneer Village

Rowe Sanctuary

 

Unique Shopping

Winner: The 308 Boutique


Favorites

Elyria Gardens

Hissy Fit Boutique

Category list:

0 Comments

Tags

Breaking News