Best of Kearney 2022: Regional Category

Regional (30 mile radius of Kearney) Category
See bottom for a complete list of categories.
Bar
Winner: The Speakeasy
- 72993 S Road Holdrege
- (308) 995-4757
- thespeakeasyrestaurant.com
Thank you, Kearney! The Speakeasy Restaurant is excited to win Best of Kearney Regional Eating Establishment for the 4th straight year in a row and 2nd year in a row for Best Regional Bar. The Speakeasy is a locally owned steakhouse that has been in business for the past 42 years. Ryan Puls, chef and owner serves steak, seafood, chicken along with Speakeasy-Era cocktails. Please call for reservations. We look forward to serving you soon!
Favorites
Lucky Duck Bar & Lounge
- 718 US-30 Suite B Gibbon
- (308) 216-2290
Stockmen’s Bar and Grill
- 114 N Main St Amherst
- (308) 826-3211
- Facebook @Stockmens-Bar-and-Grill-114607719929970
Eating Establishment
Favorites
Stockmen’s Bar and Grill
- 114 N Main St Amherst
- (308) 826-3211
- Facebook @Stockmens-Bar-and-Grill-114607719929970
The Sand Bar
- 105 East Elm Street Pleasanton
- (308) 380-8752
- Facebook @PleasantonSandBar
Tourism/Destination
Winner: Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery
- 43315 Road 757 Lexington
- (308) 324-0440
- macscreek.com
Mac’s Creek Vineyards & Winery is family owned and operated by the McFarlands and is located one-half mile north of Lexington, Nebraska on U.S. Highway 21. It is the commitment of the McFarland family to produce quality Nebraska wines for all to share.
Favorites
Pioneer Village
- 138 US-6 Minden
- (308) 832-1181
- pioneervillage.com
Rowe Sanctuary
- 44450 Elm Island Rd Gibbon
- (308) 468-5282
- rowe.audubon.org
Unique Shopping
Winner: The 308 Boutique
- 320 West Avenue Holdrege
- (308) 999-9020
- the308boutique.com
Favorites
Elyria Gardens
- 5519 Keystone Road Gibbon
- (308) 338-2064
- elyriagardens.com
Hissy Fit Boutique
- 439 N Colorado Ave #B Minden
- (308) 832-1007
- shophissyfit.com
Category list: