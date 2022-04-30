Best of Kearney 2022: Regional Category

Regional (30 mile radius of Kearney) Category

See bottom for a complete list of categories.

Bar

Winner: The Speakeasy

72993 S Road Holdrege

(308) 995-4757

thespeakeasyrestaurant.com

Thank you, Kearney! The Speakeasy Restaurant is excited to win Best of Kearney Regional Eating Establishment for the 4th straight year in a row and 2nd year in a row for Best Regional Bar. The Speakeasy is a locally owned steakhouse that has been in business for the past 42 years. Ryan Puls, chef and owner serves steak, seafood, chicken along with Speakeasy-Era cocktails. Please call for reservations. We look forward to serving you soon!

Favorites

Lucky Duck Bar & Lounge

718 US-30 Suite B Gibbon

(308) 216-2290

Stockmen’s Bar and Grill

114 N Main St Amherst

(308) 826-3211

Facebook @Stockmens-Bar-and-Grill-114607719929970

Eating Establishment

Favorites

The Sand Bar

105 East Elm Street Pleasanton

(308) 380-8752

Facebook @PleasantonSandBar

Tourism/Destination

Winner: Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery

43315 Road 757 Lexington

(308) 324-0440

macscreek.com

Mac’s Creek Vineyards & Winery is family owned and operated by the McFarlands and is located one-half mile north of Lexington, Nebraska on U.S. Highway 21. It is the commitment of the McFarland family to produce quality Nebraska wines for all to share.



Favorites

Pioneer Village

138 US-6 Minden

(308) 832-1181

pioneervillage.com

Rowe Sanctuary

44450 Elm Island Rd Gibbon

(308) 468-5282

rowe.audubon.org

Unique Shopping

Winner: The 308 Boutique

320 West Avenue Holdrege

(308) 999-9020

the308boutique.com



Favorites

Elyria Gardens

5519 Keystone Road Gibbon

(308) 338-2064

elyriagardens.com

Hissy Fit Boutique

439 N Colorado Ave #B Minden

(308) 832-1007

shophissyfit.com

Category list: