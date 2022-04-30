Best of Kearney 2022: Home Improvement Category

Home Improvement Category

Appliance Service and Repair

Winner: Russell’s Appliance & Electronics

704 E 25 Street

(308) 234-6526

russellsappliancesandelectronics.com

Favorites

Aunt Jo’s Maytag-Home Appliance Center

220 E 25 Street

(308) 234-2172

Kearney Appliance Repair

Builder/Contractor Company

Winner: Dobish Construction, Inc.

PO Box 1582

(308) 380-2149

builtbydobi.com

Thank you, Kearney! Dobish Construction is a local family owned home builder. We appreciate the support of our wonderful community and look forward to continuing to build quality homes in the area.



Favorites

Moore-O’Connor Construction Inc

PO Box 85

(308) 627-5254

Facebook @Moore-OConnor-Construction-Inc-331075357287/

Seth Killion Construction

(308) 440-1952

Facebook @sethkillionconstruction

Cabinetry

Winner: CMH Interiors

5804 West 2nd Avenue

(308) 338-8110

cmhdistributing.com

Favorites

Menards

6411 1st Avenue

(308) 234-1000

menards.com

Studio B Design Inc.

8 W 56th Street

(308) 455-1404

studiobinc.net

Carpet Cleaning Service

Winner: Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration

206 E 6 Street

(308) 234-2930 or 800-828-3969

yellowvan.com

Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has been serving the Kearney area for over 40 years. We have the products, equipment, knowledge and people to care for your property. Like 9-1-1, We Respond 24/7™, to those unexpected water/sewage disasters. Fire damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning are a few of our many services. For a Healthy Home, Yellow Van does it Best! Contact us at 800-828-3969 to Experience the Beauty of Clean.



Favorites

Crystal Clean Carpet Care

1506 8th Avenue

(308) 237-3717

kearneycrystalclean.com

Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning

2023 25 Road

(308) 234-5441

heavensbest.com

Carpet Store

Winner: CMH Interiors

5804 West 2nd Avenue

(308) 338-8110

cmhdistributing.com

Favorites

Builders

4600 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-5533

builderscorp.com

Nelson’s Furniture

2109 Central Avenue

(308) 236-5031

Facebook @Nelsons-Furniture-Flooring-Kearney-124002740981184

Cleaning Company

Winner: Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration

206 E 6 Street

(308) 234-2930 or 800-828-3969

yellowvan.com

Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has been serving the Kearney area for over 40 years. We have the products, equipment, knowledge and people to care for your property. Like 9-1-1, We Respond 24/7™, to those unexpected water/sewage disasters. Fire damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning are a few of our many services. For a Healthy Home, Yellow Van does it Best! Contact us at 800-828-3969 to Experience the Beauty of Clean.



Favorites

Campbell Cleaning Service

Crystal Clean Carpet Care

1506 8th Ave

(308) 237-3717

kearneycrystalclean.com

Electrician

Winner: Kidwell

414 E 6th Street

(888) 449-4596

kidwellinc.com

Since 1948, Kidwell has been serving Nebraska organizations. Specializing in Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Security Systems, Healthcare, AV and IT Services, Kidwell is a one-stop shop for intelligent business infrastructure. Our Kearney team located at 414 East 6th Street is extremely grateful for all the local support we have received over the years and for everyone who cast their votes for Best of Kearney.



Favorites

Mostek Electric

1027 E 25 Street

(308) 440-4441

Reinke’s Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical

4120 Airport Road

(308) 234-3003

reinkeshvac.com

Excavation

Winner: Blessing Construction

1015 W 19 Street

(308) 237-7988

blessing.construction

Thank you for voting Blessing Construction Best Excavation company in Best of Kearney. Blessing Construction provides excavating, crushed concrete and concrete construction services in Kearney and surrounding areas.



Favorites

Bob Cook

(308) 233-4143

Broadfoot’s Sand & Gravel

716 S 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-5301

broadfootsandandgravel.com

Flooring

Winner: CMH Interiors

5804 West 2nd Avenue

(308) 338-8110

cmhdistributing.com

Favorites

Builders

4600 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-5533

builderscorp.com

Studio B Design Inc.

8 W 56th Street

(308) 455-1404

studiobinc.net

Greenhouse

Winner: Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses

2010 30th Avenue

(308) 234-6670

steinbrink.com

Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses carries Central Nebraska's largest inventory of trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses, houseplants and annuals. Your landscape needs are met with our state of the art retail greenhouses and 14 growing greenhouses, along with 3 acres of perennials. With knowledgeable staff and quality products we help make your dreams come true. Thank you for your support



Favorites

Divas at Kearney Floral Co.

210 W 21 Street

(308) 233-3002

kearneyfloral.com

Johnson Lawn & Landscape

3990 Coal Chute Road

(308) 237-5296

johnsonlandscape.net

Handyman

Winner: Tim Schutte

Favorites

Chuck Kreis

Erich Lewis

7885 46 Avenue

(308) 440-8065

Hardware Store

Winner: Ace Hardware & Garden Center

307 W 56th St Kearney NE 68845

(308) 234-2888

aceistheplace.com

Thank you for making Ace your Place. We are grateful for your support, Kearney!

Favorites

Builders

4600 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-5533

builderscorp.com

Menards

6411 1st Avenue

(308) 234-1000

menards.com

HVAC Company

Winner: Fiddelke Heating & Air Conditioning

104 E 11 Street

(308) 234-2141

fiddelkehvac.com

We are a family owned Heating and Air Conditioning Company. Our mission is be the Best HVAC company in Kearney by providing the best service and installation of HVAC Equipment. We want to be your HVAC company for life.



Favorites

Axmann Heating & Air Conditioning

29030 310 Road

(308) 388-2010

axmannheatingandair.com

Reinke’s Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical

4120 Airport Road

(308) 234-3003

reinkeshvac.com

Landscape Service

Winner: Graczyk Lawn & Landscape

1170 30th Avenue

(308) 440-9854

graczyklawn.com

Since 1998, Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has been helping the Kearney area communities Take Back Your Weekend! In the company's first years, lawn maintenance was the primary business. Since then, we have expanded to every facet of the landscaping industry while keeping strong ties with the maintenance aspect of the business. We are your "one-call-does-it-all" business, providing lawn fertilization, mowing, aeration, landscape maintenance, landscape design/installation, sprinkler maintenance/installation, commercial snow removal, retaining and freestanding walls, paver patios/sidewalks/driveways, and concrete curbing. THANK YOU to the Kearney community for supporting us!



Favorites

Johnson Lawn & Landscape

3990 Coal Chute Road

(308) 237-5296

Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses

2010 30th Avenue

(308) 234-6670

steinbrink.com

Landscape Supply Store

Winner: Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses

2010 30th Avenue

(308) 234-6670

steinbrink.com

Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses carries Central Nebraska’s largest inventory of trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses, houseplants and annuals. Your landscape needs are met with our state of the art retail greenhouses and 14 growing greenhouses, along with 3 acres of perennials. With knowledgeable staff and quality products we help make your dreams come true. Thank you for your support



Favorites

Earl May Garden Center

320 W 4th Street

(308) 237-2107

earlmay.com

Graczyk Lawn & Landscape

1170 30th Avenue

(308) 440-9854

graczyklawn.com

Lawn Service

Winner: Graczyk Lawn & Landscape

1170 30th Avenue

(308) 440-9854

graczyklawn.com

Since 1998, Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has been helping the Kearney area communities Take Back Your Weekend! In the company’s first years, lawn maintenance was the primary business. Since then, we have expanded to every facet of the landscaping industry while keeping strong ties with the maintenance aspect of the business. We are your “one-call-does-it-all” business, providing lawn fertilization, mowing, aeration, landscape maintenance, landscape design/installation, sprinkler maintenance/installation, commercial snow removal, retaining and freestanding walls, paver patios/sidewalks/driveways, and concrete curbing. THANK YOU to the Kearney community for supporting us!



Favorites

Johnson Lawn & Landscape

3990 Coal Chute Road

(308) 237-5296

johnsonlandscape.net

The Lawn Builders

1117 E 27 Street

(308) 234-6496

lawnbuilders.net

Lumber Yard

Winner: Builders

4600 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-5533

builderscorp.com

Favorites

Mead Lumber

1440 W 56th St

(308) 236-9177

meadcompanies.com/mead-lumber

Menards

6411 1st Avenue

(308) 234-1000

menards.com

Paint Store

Winner: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store

3715 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-4217

sherwin-willams.com

Favorites

Builders

4600 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-5533

builderscorp.com

Menards

6411 1st Avenue

(308) 234-1000

menards.com

Painting Service

Winner: Seth Denney Painting

(308) 832-1875

Facebook @SethDenneyPainting

Favorites

Ace of Paints

Leopold Painting & Wallcovering

1300 Central Avenue

(308) 236-6033

Pest Control

Winner: Pep Co.

6970 W Highway 30

(308) 236-3103

Pep Co., Inc. has the best customers! Thank you so much for your business for over 30 years!



Favorites

Bruce’s Pest Control & Home Maintenance

(308) 627-7988

Romar Pest Control

Plumbing Service

Winner: City Plumbing

2101 C Avenue

(308) 236-7709

cityplumbingne.com

Favorites

Double J Plumbing & Contracting

1206 A Ave

(308) 293-1446

Facebook @jjplmbing

Jerry Davidson Plumbing

514 W 23 Street

(308) 708-3134

Facebook @JerryDavidsonPlumbing

Roofing Company

Winner: Buffalo Roofing

2608 Highway 30 East

(308) 224-3163

buffaloroofingne.com

We are incredibly grateful to our community for voting us Best Of Kearney for the seventh straight year! Thank you to all of our amazing customers!



Favorites

Fisher Roofing Of Kearney

2308 East Highway 30

(308) 338-0010

callfisher.com

ROOFWORX

4506 10th Ave Place

(308) 455-1132

roofworxnebraska.com

Siding

Winner: Buffalo Roofing

2608 Highway 30 East

(308) 224-3163

buffaloroofingne.com

Thank you very much for this honor. We feel very grateful to be part such a supportive community that has voted us Best of Kearney 7 years in a row! We will continue to do the best job we can for all your roofing, gutter and siding needs.



Favorites

Kirkland Construction

102 East 28th Street

(308) 233-4253

Kirklandsidingllc.com

ROOFWORX

4506 10th Ave Place

(308) 455-1132

roofworxnebraska.com

Spa/Pool Dealer

Winner: Deterdings Hot Tubs Pools & Fireplaces

2121 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-7868

deterdings.com

Thank you Kearney for awarding us Best of Kearney, we enjoy serving this community!



Favorite

Hot Tub Pros

5915 2nd Avenue Suite 3

(308) 708-7671

hottubprosne.com

Sprinkler Systems

Winner: Johnson Lawn & Landscape

3990 Coal Chute Road

(308) 237-5296

johnsonlandscape.net

We are a full service Landscape, Hardscape and Sprinkler company. We specialize in commercial and residential landscapes.



Favorites

Antelope Sprinklers Systems

The Lawn Builders

1117 E 27 Street

(308) 234-6496

lawnbuilders.net

Tree Service

Winner: Kehl Tree Service

1207 E 48th Street

(308) 627-3470

Favorites

Rheome Tree, LLC

1712 Central Avenue

(308) 233-1258

Facebook @rheometree

We Care Tree Care

(308) 238-1477

Facebook @We-Care-Tree-Care-LLC-112293283906994

Water/Damage Cleanup

Winner: Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration

206 E 6 Street

(308) 234-2930 or 800-828-3969

yellowvan.com

Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has been serving the Kearney area for over 40 years. We have the products, equipment, knowledge and people to care for your property. Like 9-1-1, We Respond 24/7™, to those unexpected water/sewage disasters. Fire damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning are a few of our many services. For a Healthy Home, Yellow Van does it Best! Contact us at 800-828-3969 to Experience the Beauty of Clean.



Favorites

Crystal Clean Carpet Care

1506 8th Ave.

(308) 237-3717

kearneycrystalclean.com

C-Tech Restoration

2409 I Avenue Kearney NE 68847

(308) 237-3415

ctechrestoration.com

Window Dealer

Winner: Builders

4600 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-5533

builderscorp.com

Favorites

CMH Interiors

5804 West 2nd Avenue

(308) 338-8110

cmhdistributing.com

Pella Windows & Doors of Kearney

226 W 42nd Street

(308) 234-4425

heartlandpella.com

