top story

Best of Kearney 2022: Home Improvement Category

  • 0

Home Improvement Category

See bottom for complete category list.

Appliance Service and Repair

Winner: Russell’s Appliance & Electronics

Favorites

Aunt Jo’s Maytag-Home Appliance Center

  • 220 E 25 Street
  • (308) 234-2172

Kearney Appliance Repair

Builder/Contractor Company

Winner: Dobish Construction, Inc.

Thank you, Kearney! Dobish Construction is a local family owned home builder. We appreciate the support of our wonderful community and look forward to continuing to build quality homes in the area. 


Favorites

Moore-O’Connor Construction Inc

  • PO Box 85
  • (308) 627-5254
  • Facebook @Moore-OConnor-Construction-Inc-331075357287/

Seth Killion Construction

  • (308) 440-1952
  • Facebook @sethkillionconstruction

 

Cabinetry

Winner: CMH Interiors

Favorites

Menards

Studio B Design Inc.

 

Carpet Cleaning Service

Winner: Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration

Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has been serving the Kearney area for over 40 years. We have the products, equipment, knowledge and people to care for your property. Like 9-1-1, We Respond 24/7, to those unexpected water/sewage disasters. Fire damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning are a few of our many services. For a Healthy Home, Yellow Van does it Best! Contact us at 800-828-3969 to Experience the Beauty of Clean.


Favorites

Crystal Clean Carpet Care

Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning

 

Carpet Store

Winner: CMH Interiors

Favorites

Builders

Nelson’s Furniture

  • 2109 Central Avenue
  • (308) 236-5031
  • Facebook @Nelsons-Furniture-Flooring-Kearney-124002740981184

 

Cleaning Company

Winner: Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration

Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has been serving the Kearney area for over 40 years. We have the products, equipment, knowledge and people to care for your property. Like 9-1-1, We Respond 24/7, to those unexpected water/sewage disasters. Fire damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning are a few of our many services. For a Healthy Home, Yellow Van does it Best! Contact us at 800-828-3969 to Experience the Beauty of Clean.


Favorites

Campbell Cleaning Service

Crystal Clean Carpet Care

 

Electrician

Winner: Kidwell

Since 1948, Kidwell has been serving Nebraska organizations. Specializing in Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Security Systems, Healthcare, AV and IT Services, Kidwell is a one-stop shop for intelligent business infrastructure. Our Kearney team located at 414 East 6th Street is extremely grateful for all the local support we have received over the years and for everyone who cast their votes for Best of Kearney.


Favorites

Mostek Electric

  • 1027 E 25 Street
  • (308) 440-4441

Reinke’s Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical

 

Excavation

Winner: Blessing Construction

  • 1015 W 19 Street
  • (308) 237-7988
  • blessing.construction

Thank you for voting Blessing Construction Best Excavation company in Best of Kearney.  Blessing Construction provides excavating, crushed concrete and concrete construction services in Kearney and surrounding areas. 


Favorites

Bob Cook

  • (308) 233-4143

Broadfoot’s Sand & Gravel

 

Flooring

Winner: CMH Interiors

Favorites

Builders

Studio B Design Inc.

 

Greenhouse

Winner: Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses

Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses carries Central Nebraska’s largest inventory of trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses, houseplants and annuals. Your landscape needs are met with our state of the art retail greenhouses and 14 growing greenhouses, along with 3 acres of perennials. With knowledgeable staff and quality products we help make your dreams come true. Thank you for your support


Favorites

Divas at Kearney Floral Co.

Johnson Lawn & Landscape

 

Handyman

Winner: Tim Schutte

Favorites

Chuck Kreis

Erich Lewis

  • 7885 46 Avenue
  • (308) 440-8065

Hardware Store

Winner: Ace Hardware & Garden Center

Thank you for making Ace your Place. We are grateful for your support, Kearney!

Favorites

Builders

Menards

 

HVAC Company

Winner: Fiddelke Heating & Air Conditioning

We are a family owned Heating and Air Conditioning Company. Our mission is be the Best HVAC company in Kearney by providing the best service and installation of HVAC Equipment. We want to be your HVAC company for life.


Favorites

Axmann Heating & Air Conditioning

Reinke’s Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical

 

Landscape Service

Winner: Graczyk Lawn & Landscape

Since 1998, Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has been helping the Kearney area communities Take Back Your Weekend! In the company’s first years, lawn maintenance was the primary business. Since then, we have expanded to every facet of the landscaping industry while keeping strong ties with the maintenance aspect of the business. We are your “one-call-does-it-all” business, providing lawn fertilization, mowing, aeration, landscape maintenance, landscape design/installation, sprinkler maintenance/installation, commercial snow removal, retaining and freestanding walls, paver patios/sidewalks/driveways, and concrete curbing. THANK YOU to the Kearney community for supporting us!


Favorites

Johnson Lawn & Landscape

  • 3990 Coal Chute Road
  • (308) 237-5296

Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses

 

Landscape Supply Store

Winner: Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses

Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses carries Central Nebraska’s largest inventory of trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses, houseplants and annuals. Your landscape needs are met with our state of the art retail greenhouses and 14 growing greenhouses, along with 3 acres of perennials. With knowledgeable staff and quality products we help make your dreams come true. Thank you for your support


Favorites

Earl May Garden Center

Graczyk Lawn & Landscape

 

Lawn Service

Winner: Graczyk Lawn & Landscape

Since 1998, Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has been helping the Kearney area communities Take Back Your Weekend! In the company’s first years, lawn maintenance was the primary business. Since then, we have expanded to every facet of the landscaping industry while keeping strong ties with the maintenance aspect of the business. We are your “one-call-does-it-all” business, providing lawn fertilization, mowing, aeration, landscape maintenance, landscape design/installation, sprinkler maintenance/installation, commercial snow removal, retaining and freestanding walls, paver patios/sidewalks/driveways, and concrete curbing. THANK YOU to the Kearney community for supporting us!


Favorites

Johnson Lawn & Landscape

The Lawn Builders

Lumber Yard

Winner: Builders

Favorites

Mead Lumber

Menards

 

Paint Store

Winner: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store

Favorites

Builders

Menards

 

Painting Service

Winner: Seth Denney Painting

  • (308) 832-1875
  • Facebook @SethDenneyPainting

Favorites

Ace of Paints

Leopold Painting & Wallcovering

  • 1300 Central Avenue
  • (308) 236-6033

Pest Control

Winner: Pep Co.

  • 6970 W Highway 30
  • (308) 236-3103

Pep Co., Inc. has the best customers! Thank you so much for your business for over 30 years!


Favorites

Bruce’s Pest Control & Home Maintenance

  • (308) 627-7988

Romar Pest Control

 

Plumbing Service

Winner: City Plumbing

Favorites

Double J Plumbing & Contracting

  • 1206 A Ave
  • (308) 293-1446
  • Facebook @jjplmbing

Jerry Davidson Plumbing

  • 514 W 23 Street
  • (308) 708-3134
  • Facebook @JerryDavidsonPlumbing

 

Roofing Company

Winner: Buffalo Roofing

We are incredibly grateful to our community for voting us Best Of Kearney for the seventh straight year! Thank you to all of our amazing customers!


Favorites

Fisher Roofing Of Kearney

ROOFWORX

 

Siding

Winner: Buffalo Roofing

Thank you very much for this honor. We feel very grateful to be part such a supportive community that has voted us Best of Kearney 7 years in a row! We will continue to do the best job we can for all your roofing, gutter and siding needs.


Favorites

Kirkland Construction

ROOFWORX

 

Spa/Pool Dealer

Winner: Deterdings Hot Tubs Pools & Fireplaces

 Thank you Kearney for awarding us Best of Kearney, we enjoy serving this community! 


Favorite

Hot Tub Pros

 

Sprinkler Systems

Winner: Johnson Lawn & Landscape

We are a full service Landscape, Hardscape and Sprinkler company. We specialize in commercial and residential landscapes.


Favorites

Antelope Sprinklers Systems

The Lawn Builders

Tree Service

Winner: Kehl Tree Service

  • 1207 E 48th Street
  • (308) 627-3470

Favorites

Rheome Tree, LLC

  • 1712 Central Avenue
  • (308) 233-1258
  • Facebook @rheometree

We Care Tree Care

  • (308) 238-1477
  • Facebook @We-Care-Tree-Care-LLC-112293283906994

 

Water/Damage Cleanup

Winner: Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration

Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has been serving the Kearney area for over 40 years. We have the products, equipment, knowledge and people to care for your property. Like 9-1-1, We Respond 24/7, to those unexpected water/sewage disasters. Fire damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning are a few of our many services. For a Healthy Home, Yellow Van does it Best! Contact us at 800-828-3969 to Experience the Beauty of Clean.


Favorites

Crystal Clean Carpet Care

C-Tech Restoration

 

Window Dealer

Winner: Builders

Favorites

CMH Interiors

Pella Windows & Doors of Kearney

Category list:

