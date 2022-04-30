Best of Kearney 2022: Home Improvement Category

Home Improvement Category
Appliance Service and Repair
Winner: Russell’s Appliance & Electronics
- 704 E 25 Street
- (308) 234-6526
- russellsappliancesandelectronics.com
Favorites
Aunt Jo’s Maytag-Home Appliance Center
- 220 E 25 Street
- (308) 234-2172
Kearney Appliance Repair
- (308) 293-9695
- kearneyappliancerepair.com
Builder/Contractor Company
Winner: Dobish Construction, Inc.
- PO Box 1582
- (308) 380-2149
- builtbydobi.com
Thank you, Kearney! Dobish Construction is a local family owned home builder. We appreciate the support of our wonderful community and look forward to continuing to build quality homes in the area.
Favorites
Moore-O’Connor Construction Inc
- PO Box 85
- (308) 627-5254
- Facebook @Moore-OConnor-Construction-Inc-331075357287/
Seth Killion Construction
- (308) 440-1952
- Facebook @sethkillionconstruction
Cabinetry
Winner: CMH Interiors
Favorites
Menards
Studio B Design Inc.
- 8 W 56th Street
- (308) 455-1404
- studiobinc.net
Carpet Cleaning Service
Winner: Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration
Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has been serving the Kearney area for over 40 years. We have the products, equipment, knowledge and people to care for your property. Like 9-1-1, We Respond 24/7™, to those unexpected water/sewage disasters. Fire damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning are a few of our many services. For a Healthy Home, Yellow Van does it Best! Contact us at 800-828-3969 to Experience the Beauty of Clean.
Favorites
Crystal Clean Carpet Care
- 1506 8th Avenue
- (308) 237-3717
- kearneycrystalclean.com
Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning
- 2023 25 Road
- (308) 234-5441
- heavensbest.com
Carpet Store
Winner: CMH Interiors
Favorites
Builders
Nelson’s Furniture
- 2109 Central Avenue
- (308) 236-5031
- Facebook @Nelsons-Furniture-Flooring-Kearney-124002740981184
Cleaning Company
Winner: Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration
Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has been serving the Kearney area for over 40 years. We have the products, equipment, knowledge and people to care for your property. Like 9-1-1, We Respond 24/7™, to those unexpected water/sewage disasters. Fire damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning are a few of our many services. For a Healthy Home, Yellow Van does it Best! Contact us at 800-828-3969 to Experience the Beauty of Clean.
Favorites
Campbell Cleaning Service
- (308) 293-6904
- campbell-cleaning.com
Crystal Clean Carpet Care
- 1506 8th Ave
- (308) 237-3717
- kearneycrystalclean.com
Electrician
Winner: Kidwell
- 414 E 6th Street
- (888) 449-4596
- kidwellinc.com
Since 1948, Kidwell has been serving Nebraska organizations. Specializing in Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Security Systems, Healthcare, AV and IT Services, Kidwell is a one-stop shop for intelligent business infrastructure. Our Kearney team located at 414 East 6th Street is extremely grateful for all the local support we have received over the years and for everyone who cast their votes for Best of Kearney.
Favorites
Mostek Electric
- 1027 E 25 Street
- (308) 440-4441
Reinke’s Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical
- 4120 Airport Road
- (308) 234-3003
- reinkeshvac.com
Excavation
Winner: Blessing Construction
- 1015 W 19 Street
- (308) 237-7988
- blessing.construction
Thank you for voting Blessing Construction Best Excavation company in Best of Kearney. Blessing Construction provides excavating, crushed concrete and concrete construction services in Kearney and surrounding areas.
Favorites
Bob Cook
- (308) 233-4143
Broadfoot’s Sand & Gravel
- 716 S 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-5301
- broadfootsandandgravel.com
Flooring
Winner: CMH Interiors
Favorites
Builders
Studio B Design Inc.
- 8 W 56th Street
- (308) 455-1404
- studiobinc.net
Greenhouse
Winner: Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses
Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses carries Central Nebraska’s largest inventory of trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses, houseplants and annuals. Your landscape needs are met with our state of the art retail greenhouses and 14 growing greenhouses, along with 3 acres of perennials. With knowledgeable staff and quality products we help make your dreams come true. Thank you for your support
Favorites
Divas at Kearney Floral Co.
- 210 W 21 Street
- (308) 233-3002
- kearneyfloral.com
Johnson Lawn & Landscape
Handyman
Winner: Tim Schutte
- (308) 627-4923
- timshomeimprovement.com
Favorites
Chuck Kreis
- chuck@chuckkreis.com
- (308) 293-5154
Erich Lewis
- 7885 46 Avenue
- (308) 440-8065
Hardware Store
Winner: Ace Hardware & Garden Center
- 307 W 56th St Kearney NE 68845
- (308) 234-2888
- aceistheplace.com
Thank you for making Ace your Place. We are grateful for your support, Kearney!
Favorites
Builders
Menards
HVAC Company
Winner: Fiddelke Heating & Air Conditioning
- 104 E 11 Street
- (308) 234-2141
- fiddelkehvac.com
We are a family owned Heating and Air Conditioning Company. Our mission is be the Best HVAC company in Kearney by providing the best service and installation of HVAC Equipment. We want to be your HVAC company for life.
Favorites
Axmann Heating & Air Conditioning
- 29030 310 Road
- (308) 388-2010
- axmannheatingandair.com
Reinke’s Heating Air Conditioning & Electrical
- 4120 Airport Road
- (308) 234-3003
- reinkeshvac.com
Landscape Service
Winner: Graczyk Lawn & Landscape
Since 1998, Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has been helping the Kearney area communities Take Back Your Weekend! In the company’s first years, lawn maintenance was the primary business. Since then, we have expanded to every facet of the landscaping industry while keeping strong ties with the maintenance aspect of the business. We are your “one-call-does-it-all” business, providing lawn fertilization, mowing, aeration, landscape maintenance, landscape design/installation, sprinkler maintenance/installation, commercial snow removal, retaining and freestanding walls, paver patios/sidewalks/driveways, and concrete curbing. THANK YOU to the Kearney community for supporting us!
Favorites
Johnson Lawn & Landscape
- 3990 Coal Chute Road
- (308) 237-5296
Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses
Landscape Supply Store
Winner: Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses
Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses carries Central Nebraska’s largest inventory of trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses, houseplants and annuals. Your landscape needs are met with our state of the art retail greenhouses and 14 growing greenhouses, along with 3 acres of perennials. With knowledgeable staff and quality products we help make your dreams come true. Thank you for your support
Favorites
Earl May Garden Center
- 320 W 4th Street
- (308) 237-2107
- earlmay.com
Graczyk Lawn & Landscape
Lawn Service
Winner: Graczyk Lawn & Landscape
Since 1998, Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has been helping the Kearney area communities Take Back Your Weekend! In the company’s first years, lawn maintenance was the primary business. Since then, we have expanded to every facet of the landscaping industry while keeping strong ties with the maintenance aspect of the business. We are your “one-call-does-it-all” business, providing lawn fertilization, mowing, aeration, landscape maintenance, landscape design/installation, sprinkler maintenance/installation, commercial snow removal, retaining and freestanding walls, paver patios/sidewalks/driveways, and concrete curbing. THANK YOU to the Kearney community for supporting us!
Favorites
Johnson Lawn & Landscape
The Lawn Builders
- 1117 E 27 Street
- (308) 234-6496
- lawnbuilders.net
Lumber Yard
Winner: Builders
Favorites
Mead Lumber
- 1440 W 56th St
- (308) 236-9177
- meadcompanies.com/mead-lumber
Menards
Paint Store
Winner: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
- 3715 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-4217
- sherwin-willams.com
Favorites
Builders
Menards
Painting Service
Winner: Seth Denney Painting
- (308) 832-1875
- Facebook @SethDenneyPainting
Favorites
Ace of Paints
- aceofpaints308@gmail.com
- (308) 440-9196
- Facebook @aceofpaints308
Leopold Painting & Wallcovering
- 1300 Central Avenue
- (308) 236-6033
Pest Control
Winner: Pep Co.
- 6970 W Highway 30
- (308) 236-3103
Pep Co., Inc. has the best customers! Thank you so much for your business for over 30 years!
Favorites
Bruce’s Pest Control & Home Maintenance
- (308) 627-7988
Romar Pest Control
- (308) 234-4415
- romarpestcontrol.com
Plumbing Service
Winner: City Plumbing
- 2101 C Avenue
- (308) 236-7709
- cityplumbingne.com
Favorites
Double J Plumbing & Contracting
- 1206 A Ave
- (308) 293-1446
- Facebook @jjplmbing
Jerry Davidson Plumbing
- 514 W 23 Street
- (308) 708-3134
- Facebook @JerryDavidsonPlumbing
Roofing Company
Winner: Buffalo Roofing
- 2608 Highway 30 East
- (308) 224-3163
- buffaloroofingne.com
We are incredibly grateful to our community for voting us Best Of Kearney for the seventh straight year! Thank you to all of our amazing customers!
Favorites
Fisher Roofing Of Kearney
- 2308 East Highway 30
- (308) 338-0010
- callfisher.com
ROOFWORX
- 4506 10th Ave Place
- (308) 455-1132
- roofworxnebraska.com
Siding
Winner: Buffalo Roofing
- 2608 Highway 30 East
- (308) 224-3163
- buffaloroofingne.com
Thank you very much for this honor. We feel very grateful to be part such a supportive community that has voted us Best of Kearney 7 years in a row! We will continue to do the best job we can for all your roofing, gutter and siding needs.
Favorites
Kirkland Construction
- 102 East 28th Street
- (308) 233-4253
- Kirklandsidingllc.com
ROOFWORX
- 4506 10th Ave Place
- (308) 455-1132
- roofworxnebraska.com
Spa/Pool Dealer
Winner: Deterdings Hot Tubs Pools & Fireplaces
- 2121 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-7868
- deterdings.com
Thank you Kearney for awarding us Best of Kearney, we enjoy serving this community!
Favorite
Hot Tub Pros
- 5915 2nd Avenue Suite 3
- (308) 708-7671
- hottubprosne.com
Sprinkler Systems
Winner: Johnson Lawn & Landscape
We are a full service Landscape, Hardscape and Sprinkler company. We specialize in commercial and residential landscapes.
Favorites
Antelope Sprinklers Systems
- (308) 234-3310
- antelopesprinklers.com
The Lawn Builders
- 1117 E 27 Street
- (308) 234-6496
- lawnbuilders.net
Tree Service
Winner: Kehl Tree Service
- 1207 E 48th Street
- (308) 627-3470
Favorites
Rheome Tree, LLC
- 1712 Central Avenue
- (308) 233-1258
- Facebook @rheometree
We Care Tree Care
- (308) 238-1477
- Facebook @We-Care-Tree-Care-LLC-112293283906994
Water/Damage Cleanup
Winner: Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration
Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has been serving the Kearney area for over 40 years. We have the products, equipment, knowledge and people to care for your property. Like 9-1-1, We Respond 24/7™, to those unexpected water/sewage disasters. Fire damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning are a few of our many services. For a Healthy Home, Yellow Van does it Best! Contact us at 800-828-3969 to Experience the Beauty of Clean.
Favorites
Crystal Clean Carpet Care
- 1506 8th Ave.
- (308) 237-3717
- kearneycrystalclean.com
C-Tech Restoration
- 2409 I Avenue Kearney NE 68847
- (308) 237-3415
- ctechrestoration.com
Window Dealer
Winner: Builders
Favorites
CMH Interiors
Pella Windows & Doors of Kearney
- 226 W 42nd Street
- (308) 234-4425
- heartlandpella.com
