Best of Kearney 2022: Finance Category

Finance Category

Accounting Firm

Winner: Hellman Main Coslor & Kathol

Favorites

Bank

Winner: Trius Federal Credit Union

Favorites

Financial Planning Company

Winner: Barth Financial

Barth Financial’s mission is to help our clients in central Nebraska build, protect and preserve their assets. Since 1994, we have been working to help our clients achieve their financial aspirations through income planning, asset allocations and wealth management.