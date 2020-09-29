Kraken Coffee Roasters brings in beans from all over the world, freshly roasts them for Kearney's coffee drinkers

KEARNEY — The cool thing about coffee, according to Darren Addy, is that a small company can roast beans that are just as good, if not better, as the big coffee brands.
The owner of Kraken Coffee Roasters said that America’s large coffee companies have to buy so much coffee, different types of beans from different places, that then they are tasked with making it all taste similar.
Whether the businesses buy commodity grade beans or specialty grade, there’s one trick to make them taste consistent, Addy said: “If you roast them dark enough, they will taste exactly the same. That will be burnt.”
By contrast, Kraken Coffee Roasters is able to buy smaller amounts of specialty grade coffee and roast the beans lighter. For some beans, this means new more minute flavors shine through. In others, the bean is less bitter.
Addy says everyone who tries his beans from Peru, his most popular product, all come back with an identical verdict.
“After the first person (who described it this way), it seemed like every person after them used exactly the same word,” Addy recounted. “And they said, ‘It’s so smooth.’”
Though he has been roasting beans for the past 15 years, this is the first year Addy was able to sell his product.
Last year, LB304, also called the “Cottage Food” law went into effect, relaxing some of the rules for Nebraskans to sell food products. For Addy, this allowed him to start selling his beans directly to consumers.
Before that, he had been drinking his own coffee and sharing it with friends.
Now, thanks to the internet, Addy has even sold his beans outside of Nebraska. Any interested coffee drinker can order beans, whole or ground, through the website krakencoffeeroasters.com.
Buyers also can find Addy every Saturday at the Kearney Area Farmers Market, under a Husker canopy. The booth takes both cash and cards.
Though there are various types of beans available for purchase Saturday mornings, all the varieties have been freshly roasted just the day before.
Addy, who lives in Kearney, roasts his product in a generous neighbor’s garage. In a corner of the detached one-car garage, he has an air roaster, coffee grinder and packaging system set up.
Air roasting, he said, is a relatively new way to roast coffee beans, popularized in the 1970s. Instead of dropping the beans into a drum with a stirring arm, he pours the beans into an upright device that uses a convection heating process to warm the beans.
Working in batches, he pours small, green beans into the top where they’re heated by air. During the process, any leftover chaff gets removed from the beans, floating away. In a drum roaster, Addy says that the chaff would have stayed, burning with the beans as they roast.
Once the beans reach boiling point, they start to make a popping sound, much like popcorn. After that, the amount of time the beans remain in the device determines how darkly they are roasted.
When Addy removes his batch, the beans actually have increased in size and turned from the green color to the shade of brown everyone knows as coffee.
While Kraken coffee is growing in renown among local buyers, someday Addy would love to start selling roasted beans to businesses, both office break rooms and coffee shops.
However, that kind of sale is not allowed by LB304. To reach that step, Addy says he would have to get a business location that could be inspected.
Still, from Addy’s perspective, he won’t know what good things are coming for him and his business until he gets there.
“The analogy I like to use is that if you’re driving, you can only see as far as your headlights shine at night. As you go down the road, your headlights are showing you more and more,” he explained. “The opportunities that come up, the more things that you learn, it just seems like once you start the journey, opportunities present themselves that you didn’t even envision in the beginning.”
