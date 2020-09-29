Kraken Coffee Roasters brings in beans from all over the world, freshly roasts them for Kearney's coffee drinkers

KEARNEY — The cool thing about coffee, according to Darren Addy, is that a small company can roast beans that are just as good, if not better, as the big coffee brands.

The owner of Kraken Coffee Roasters said that America’s large coffee companies have to buy so much coffee, different types of beans from different places, that then they are tasked with making it all taste similar.

Whether the businesses buy commodity grade beans or specialty grade, there’s one trick to make them taste consistent, Addy said: “If you roast them dark enough, they will taste exactly the same. That will be burnt.”

By contrast, Kraken Coffee Roasters is able to buy smaller amounts of specialty grade coffee and roast the beans lighter. For some beans, this means new more minute flavors shine through. In others, the bean is less bitter.

Addy says everyone who tries his beans from Peru, his most popular product, all come back with an identical verdict.

“After the first person (who described it this way), it seemed like every person after them used exactly the same word,” Addy recounted. “And they said, ‘It’s so smooth.’”

Though he has been roasting beans for the past 15 years, this is the first year Addy was able to sell his product.