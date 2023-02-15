KEARNEY – Eva Flores considers Kearney Flight Services as a gas station for pilots.

“We do fueling of all aircraft,” she said. “We fuel the airline as well. We have an FBO building where we provide snacks, drinks, courtesy cars, conference rooms and televisions. We also have internet service. If a pilot brings in a few people for a business meeting, they might be here all day. They can stay here and use the internet or watch TV. We also have computers for their use.”

A fixed base operation, also known as an FBO, is a status given to a commercial enterprise that has been given the right by an airport authority to operate at the airport. Kearney Flight Services provides the basics, like aviation fuel. The company also provides aircraft storage space in heated hangers, de-icing, oxygen service, access to rental cars – and fresh baked cookies.

Flores, the administrative assistant for the company, noted that Kearney Flight Services does more than just provide fuel for aircraft.

“We service not just jets,” she said. “We get farmers who might own an aircraft or people who have a business here and fly in on their private aircraft. We also have people who live here and buy into shares of jets and fly for vacations. An FBO is going to be a lot more convenient than going through an airline because it is quicker, and you get more customer service.”

Because Kearney Flight Services deals exclusively with people involved in the aeronautical industry, most people in Kearney are unaware of the company.

“If a pilot needs a windshield cleaned, we can do that,” Flores said.

Although the company doesn’t offer repairs, the staff can help arrange contact with an aircraft mechanic.

“We do have a maintenance guy on the field, but he’s not part of our company,” she said. “He rents the building from us. If somebody needed repairs we can say, ‘You can go next door,’ and most likely he can get it done.”

Kearney Flight Services has a staff of about seven individuals who work at the FBO. Most of them work part time and are connected with flying.

Flores said, “Some of the guys employed here are working toward their pilot license. It helps us because they understand airplanes, fueling and things like that. There’s actually a lot to fueling an aircraft. Every airplane is different. There’s a lot to learn.”