KEARNEY – Doug and Brenda Kremer hope to find common ground wherever they go with their new business venture.

For the Kremers, that’s sharing their Christian faith but also providing their customers with a high-quality drink from their new mobile coffee shop, Common Ground Coffee.

Doug and Brenda have been married for nearly 38 years, and they have eight children ranging in age from 13 to 36. Doug worked as a facilities manager for 25 years, and Brenda has stayed home to homeschool their kids. The couple was ready for the next step in their careers, and they hoped they would be able to take on a venture where they could work together.

The couple’s son knew of a mobile coffee shop for sale, and their immediate reaction was to turn it down. They pondered their decision for almost two months before they decided to take the plunge.

“We’re both believers, so we just prayed about it, and we just really felt like this is what we were supposed to do. It was definitely a step of faith,” Brenda said.

They purchased the mobile coffee shop in September and dubbed it Common Ground Coffee. One of their daughters and their daughter-in-law were former baristas and gave them tips about making coffee. Doug also used YouTube to learn about crafting drinks.

“We just had a lot of input from our children. They are very supportive of the whole thing,” Brenda said.

Common Ground Coffee Mobile coffee shop located in Central Nebraska. For the menu and schedule, find Common Ground Coffee on Facebook and Instagram. For more information or to make a mobile order, call or text 308-440-0220.

Common Ground Coffee’s opening day was Nov. 12, and the Kremers travel around central Nebraska to serve their hand-crafted drinks. Along with coffee, Common Ground serves hot chocolate, hot tea, chai tea and fruit smoothies. While both Kremers prefer an Americano, Doug enjoys splurging on the Iced Oatmeal Cookie Latte, and Brenda raves about their fruit smoothies.

The Kremers begin their day at 5 a.m. and are ready to serve at 7 a.m. They enjoy traveling to small towns in the area that may not have coffee shops.

“They are so appreciative of us. ... It’s a service we are providing for them,” Doug said.

As a mobile coffee shop, Common Ground can serve at community and private events. Customers can now order drinks via mobile orders, and they can keep up with Common Ground’s schedule on Instagram and Facebook.

The Kremers say they have learned something new every day about running their own business, and they have both found their own niche. Doug has a passion for making high-quality drinks, while Brenda loves interacting with their customers.

The Kremers acknowledge the amount of work it takes to run their own business, but it has also brought them joy to work together and provide for their customers.

“I tell my children you have to be married 37 plus years to do this together,” Brenda said with a laugh. “It’s been good. I love the interaction with the people, and he loves to make the coffee. We have a pretty good time.”