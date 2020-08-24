'It’s helping put students on a better path to life': Harmony Martial Arts Studio celebrating 10th anniversary

KEARNEY — When Merritt Lawson was 8 years old, his father sought an all-engaging activity for his son. He found it in Kevin Benson’s karate studio in Holdrege.
“I loved it,” Lawson said. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were big back then, and the martial arts scratched that itch a little.”
Now 32, Lawson has turned that hobby into a business. For the last 10 years, he has owned the Harmony Martial Arts Studio on Central Avenue. This is his 25th year of participation in the martial arts.
“It’s not all about martial arts. It’s helping put students on a better path to life,” Lawson said.
Lawson had expected to become a math teacher, but while studying at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he changed his major to communications. He now works at the Younes Conference Center. He indulges in teaching when leading his martial arts classes.
He teaches hour-long classes three evenings a week to students from age 4 to the mid-30s. “I really enjoy teaching,” he said.
Although attendance has dwindled during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has remained open, often with just one student in the studio.
“I tailor each class to the demographics of whoever attends. Even if I’m helping one student, I’m helping him or her out,” he said.
He’s motivated by his students, some of whom “become family,” he said.
“It’s not just self-defense. It’s life lessons. I am not a parent, but I can help other parents,” he said.
One of his students was being bullied badly by neighborhood kids. When they ignored his pleas for them to stop, the student suddenly used a martial arts move on one of them. “The kid sat down in shock,” Lawson said.
Lawson often pushes his students.
“They commonly say they can’t do this or that, but my job is to push them outside their comfort zone, and they realize they can do it,” he said.
Lawson began taking karate once a week, but by the time he was 13 or 14, he attended classes twice a week. “I was good at a young age. I had kind of a ‘tape recorder’ in my head, so when Mr. Benson taught his forms, when I had to do the forms, I could just say it,” he said.
By the time he was a teenager, Benson often would ask Lawson to warm up the class while Benson tended to last-minute tasks.
“My job was to fill in however long he was gone, whether it was five, 10 or 15 minutes. I had the class do warm-ups, jumping jacks, push-ups and crunches,” he said.
He progressed to helping Benson teach classes in Minden. Benson, who runs a tree service, often worked into the evenings in the spring and summer, so Lawson would get the class going until he arrived.
“I became a role model. Other students were looking up to me because I was always there,” he said.
Owner of his own studio now, Lawson has students who step in for him if needed. One student, 14 now, began martial arts at age 8 or 9. One evening, Lawson had a family emergency and had to leave class, so that teen and her mother, who is also a student, stepped in to lead it while he was gone.
He finds great satisfaction in the individual-pursuit ethic of the martial arts. He has progressed from skill level to skill level well into adulthood. In 2017, he tested for the fifth-degree under Benson.
Lawson had a few jitters before purchasing his studio, fearful that a class of five or 10 young people might not listen to him, “but they do. After all, it’s not just self-defense. It’s lessons for life.”
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
Harmony Martial Arts
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.