KEARNEY — Fifty years ago in 1970, when Jim Hamik opened his pharmacy in what then was called the Unimart Grocery, Kearney was quite different from the city it is today.
One important difference, the city’s footprint had not extended very far northward.
Residents regarded the location of Kearney’s old high school, which opened in 1960 near Sixth Avenue and 39th Street, to be on the northern fringe of the city.
One year later, in 1961, the Unimart Thrift Center opened at 39th Street and Second Avenue. The new business soon added Hamik’s pharmacy, which was at the center of the Unimart sales floor.
Similar to today’s big box retailers, Unimart sold a variety of merchandise, so the addition of Hamik’s pharmacy was a natural for a one-stop food and variety store.
Unimart Pharmacy eventually would evolve into U-Save Pharmacy, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.
Hamik’s son, Eric, said experiencing his father’s business planted the seed that grew into his career.
“For me, it’s special that I grew up as a kid spending Saturday afternoons and seeing the customer relations,” Eric said.
Hanging out at the Unimart pharmacy 50 years ago, he got to know some of the customers he’s serving today. They are the oldest of the three generations that U-Save Pharmacy has served during its 50 years in Kearney.
“We’ve had so many people thank us for coming back,” Eric said about the changes in location and modernization that were part of U-Save Pharmacy’s history.
While his father continued to do business in the former Unimart building, Eric bought the Medicine Mart Pharmacy at 31st Street and Second Avenue. Kim Hamik, Eric’s wife, went to work with Jim Hamik. Eventually, the decision was made to build a modern pharmacy at 3611 Second Ave.
Several tenants occupy the north half of the building, but the pharmacy offers front door parking and two drive-thru lanes. The business employs eight.
Hamik said the name U-Save identifies the pharmacies that are members of a 100-store buyers group.
U-Save Pharmacy briefly closed its outlet at 3611 Second Ave. in 2014 when Hy-Vee opened in Kearney and bought out U-Save Pharmacy. Five years later, in 2019, the Hamiks decided to reopen U-Save at 3611 Second Ave.
Eric said customers encouraged Kim and him to offer the service they had been providing in the past, so now they’re back in business.
“It feels good to be back and offer customers the ease of service they had previously experienced,” Eric said. “We invested in the latest cutting-edge technology to allow us to provide our customers with the most efficient and professional pharmacy service in the area.”
He said the goal for U-Save Pharmacy is to combine friendly customer service with technology and an employee-centered workplace.
One helpful technology at U-Save is the Eyecon pill counter. Eric said the device has an electronic eye that recognizes different pills and counts them.
“It takes a picture of the pills and gives you an instant count,” he said.
He said computers are a significant aid for customer service.
“We’ve been using computers since the mid-1980s. Now we can literally have a customer’s prescription ready before they arrive here from the doctor,” he said.
Jim Hamik retired in 2007 and died three years ago, Eric said. “I know my dad is smiling down on me, happy we are back in business.”
U-Save Pharmacy will be celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Jim Hamik’s original opening and the one-year anniversary of the current U-Save Pharmacy’s reopening with an open house for customers and the public from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 29-31.