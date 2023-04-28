HOLDREGE — Hy-Vee will be bringing its business to Holdrege.

Jay Noddle, president and CEO of Noddle Companies of Omaha, announced Friday that his company has signed a long-term lease with Hy-Vee to be an anchor tenant at Noddle’s Holdrege Plaza location. The space currently houses Holdrege Market Place, which announced earlier this week that it would be closing in July due to its lease not being renewed.

Noddle told the Hub that his company has been working with Hy-Vee an extended period of time on the lease. He is unsure what type of branding Hy-Vee will use for the new business. Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores in the Midwest, including Kearney and Grand Island, as well as a Dollar Fresh location in Lexington.

“They will start to do some work in the space in August. We will work to get them to open as soon as we can. My hunch is it will probably be after the first of the year,” Noddle said.

Noddle added that the lease with Hy-Vee will not adversely affect the three other tenants in the Holdrege Plaza, which are Gourmet House, La Hacienda and Victra, a Verizon Wireless authorized retailer. The other anchor location previously housed Shopko, which closed in 2019. Noddle Companies has been actively working to fill that space as well.

“We have a lot of interest in the Shopko space. We haven’t really any advanced anything until we had a commitment from Hy-Vee. We are very excited that Hy-Vee is coming to Holdrege and coming to our property. We are equally as confident that we are going to be able to get commitments to get all the remaining space filled,” Noddle said.