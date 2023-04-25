HOLDREGE — A Holdrege grocery store will close its doors in July after 16 years in the community.

On Monday, Holdrege Market Place released a statement that the decision to close the business was “forced by the loss of the store’s lease from its landlord, The Noddle Companies of Omaha.”

Noddle Companies owns the Holdrege Plaza, located at 1533 Burlington St. The structure also houses Gourmet House, La Hacienda and Victra, a Verizon Wireless authorized retailer. Holdrege Market Place is one of the anchor tenants. The other anchor location previously housed Shopko, which closed in 2019.

Mogens Knudsen is the owner of Holdrege Market Place, as well as Plum Creek Market Place in Lexington.

“We want to thank our wonderful employees and valued customers for their loyalty and support over the years. It has been an honor to serve the community, and we are grateful for the relationships we have built with our customers,” said HMP owners in a statement. “The Holdrege Market Place has been a staple in the community, offering a wide range of products and services to its customers. The store has been known for its fresh produce, quality meats, and friendly service. Over the years, the store has built a loyal customer base and has been a vital part of the community.”

HMP owners attempted to explore renewal of the lease or relocation, but the Noddle Companies were unwilling to collaborate, according to the press release. The grocery store currently employs 35 people.

Noddle Companies could not be reached for comment.

HMP will remain open until later this summer and will continue to offer “high-quality products and services until the store closes.”