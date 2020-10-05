Hilltop Mall to get new theater featuring luxury seats, dine-in food offerings and alcoholic drinks

KEARNEY — The luxury theater experience is coming to Hilltop Mall, according to a press release today from Golden Ticket Cinemas.

“This upgraded experience is long overdue in Kearney,” said John Bloemeke, president of Golden Ticket Cinemas.

No date was announced, but the Golden Ticket Hilltop 4 is planning to open in November. Tickets will be available for purchase via the website gtcinemas.com or fandango.com as the opening date approaches.

Bloemeke said coronavirus has been “incredibly challenging for everyone,” so Golden Ticket is excited to open “and bring something positive to the community.”

Although the pandemic has forced some theaters to close, “we saw that as a perfect opportunity to renovate the space at the mall. Our goal is to bring many large market amenities to Kearney. We can’t wait to see the reaction to the changes that we have in store,” Bloemeke said.