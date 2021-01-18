Gibbon's new 'Froth and Fizz' coffee shop specializes in hot chocolate bombs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aside from hot chocolate, customers with a sweet tooth can try birthday cake, bubble gum and chocolate peanut butter lattes. Passersby can get their caffeine kick from espresso-based drinks or energy fizzes, which are plant-based energy drinks made from green coffee beans. Unlike most coffee, energy fizzes do not lead to the jitters or a caffeine crash, Chramosta said.

Chramosta has something for everyone on her menu from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

“We have some specialty items for kids on the hot side,” Chramosta said. “It’s called a steamer, which basically makes them feel like they’re drinking whatever mom or dad is drinking, but it’s just steamed milk with whichever flavor of syrup they would like.”

Along with the pet owners’ orders, Froth and Fizz gives away a free “Pup Cup,” which is a cup of whipped cream and a doggy treat.

“My dogs are kind of like my kids,” Chramosta laughed.

To place orders and see her creations, customers may follow Froth and Fizz on Facebook and Instagram. They also may sign up for Froth and Fizz’s rewards program to receive discounts and free drinks.

Froth and Fizz apps are being developed for both Android and Apple users.