Gibbon's new 'Froth and Fizz' coffee shop specializes in hot chocolate bombs

GIBBON — A specialty coffee shop called “Froth and Fizz” is brewing in Gibbon. Dru Chramosta opened the drive-thru Dec. 14 when requests poured in for hot chocolate bombs and beverages.
The business is in the former R&R Minimart building, which was operated by Chramosta’s father-in-law until it closed in 2015.
“We had been talking about it for quite a while — using the space for something — and a coffee shop just fit,” Chramosta said. “We wanted to bring a specialty coffee shop to Gibbon and to Highway 30 specifically so people that commute between Grand Island and Kearney or vice versa would have somewhere to go.”
The business was sparked by the hot chocolate bomb videos trending on social media.
“Around Halloween I started making hot chocolate bombs,” Chramosta said. “And once those started getting so popular, I had people wanting to pick up and I was like, you know what, let’s just get the coffee shop doors open and that way we can do both at the same time.”
Customers can choose the flavors of the hot chocolate bomb’s shell and the contents. When hot liquid is poured over the top of the encasing, the marshmallows and hot cocoa mix “explode.”
Some flavors include Abuelita, cookies and cream, white chocolate chai and mint. Chramosta also prepares hot chocolate bombs for occasions, such as holidays and gender reveal parties.
Aside from hot chocolate, customers with a sweet tooth can try birthday cake, bubble gum and chocolate peanut butter lattes. Passersby can get their caffeine kick from espresso-based drinks or energy fizzes, which are plant-based energy drinks made from green coffee beans. Unlike most coffee, energy fizzes do not lead to the jitters or a caffeine crash, Chramosta said.
Chramosta has something for everyone on her menu from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
“We have some specialty items for kids on the hot side,” Chramosta said. “It’s called a steamer, which basically makes them feel like they’re drinking whatever mom or dad is drinking, but it’s just steamed milk with whichever flavor of syrup they would like.”
Along with the pet owners’ orders, Froth and Fizz gives away a free “Pup Cup,” which is a cup of whipped cream and a doggy treat.
“My dogs are kind of like my kids,” Chramosta laughed.
To place orders and see her creations, customers may follow Froth and Fizz on Facebook and Instagram. They also may sign up for Froth and Fizz’s rewards program to receive discounts and free drinks.
Froth and Fizz apps are being developed for both Android and Apple users.
“(Customers) will be able to order coffee from their phone, track their rewards points, see where they’re at— all from an app, so that’s kind of exciting, especially for people that are coming from a different community,” Chramosta said. “They can say, ‘I’m going to be through at 6:45 a.m., and I’d like my drink ready by then.’ They just pull up and pick it up, and they’re already paid on their phone, and they’re good to go.”