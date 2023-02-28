MINDEN – Diedrae Ramsey had no intention of opening an antique store.

Diedrae grew up helping in her mom’s antique store in Hastings, and she sold antiques online to help pay her college tuition. She worked as a veterinary technician for 15 years before she received her degree in information technology.

Diedrae builds websites and maintains social media for social businesses, and she typically worked from her kitchen table at her home in Hildreth. But with two daughters at home, she was ready to find an office space.

“The level of distraction in my house was astronomical. I needed a place where I could either take the business to the next level or at least work in relative peace and quiet,” Diedrae explained.

When Diedrae and her husband, Charles, saw a space available just off the town square in Minden, she jumped at the opportunity to purchase the building.

“This is a beautiful space, perfect space. But it is a lot of space for an office,” Diedrae said.

It was Diedrae’s mom, Peg Johnson, who jokingly suggest Diedrae open an antique store in the spacious building. As Diedrae contemplated the idea, she realized she could marry her knowledge of the internet and antiques to start a business. Diedrae acquired the building on Aug. 1, and Hidden Treasures Antiques and More opened Nov. 1 at 305 N. Minden Ave.

When Johnson closed her Hastings store, she put many items into storage. Diedrae’s husband, Charles, is also a collector of antiques. In order to build the store’s inventory, Diedrae raided her family’s antique items. She will often rely on the help of Charles and Johnson to determine what is an antique and what it is worth.

“They give me a lot of great ideas and totally got my back,” Diedrae said. “(My mom) and Charles keep me level.”

Diedrae uses her expertise of the internet to list items on the business’s website, and she will ship all items except furniture.

Since opening the business, the Ramseys have received a warm welcome from their fellow business owners and the Minden community.

“We are finding Minden to be a very friendly town. The other business people that are in town that we’ve talked to have been real supportive,” Charles said.

“On our opening day, Joy’s Floral, which is the flower shop here in town, he was here at like 10:30 in the morning dropping off flowers from all the local businesses. There were 11 floral arrangements that came in here,” added Diedrae. “The welcome was awesome.”

As Diedrae brings in more antiques into the store, she is also building the website and working to get the word out about Hidden Treasures.

“I know the internet and I know I can blend those two and make a beautiful world,” she said.