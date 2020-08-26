Eakes Office Solutions remodels, focuses on displaying office furniture and equipment

KEARNEY — Internet sales have changed the way the Midwest office supply company, Eakes Office Solutions, does business.
To meet its customers’ buying preferences, the Kearney branch at 2401 Ave. A remodeled its store this spring. Instead of displaying racks of office supplies, Eakes Office Solutions Managing Partner Cameron Peister said the company decided to showcase office furniture and equipment.
“People are buying differently — and have been for some time — and right now there is a greater need to service our business partners with this space,” Peister wrote in an email to the Hub. “We’ve taken a more centralized approach with our office supplies business, stocking a large percentage of them in our distribution center only.”
Peister said the store’s customers, which are mostly commercial clients, still can pick up a small selection of commonly used office supplies if they are in need that day. Otherwise, he said, office supplies are delivered the next day.
The furniture sales, Peister said, have grown at a “rapid rate.” So showcasing it was a perfect fit for the Kearney store.
Customers may purchase furniture in the store or remotely through sales representatives. Furniture includes chairs, desks and lounge furnishings for office settings and individual use.
“Most of our furniture is custom made that fits into our office that it goes into,” Peister said. However people may purchase some individual pieces for home office use that they can take home that day, he said.
The showroom also includes a custom design center where clients can peruse different designs and finishes that are available. Another section of the store is dedicated to Eakes’ technology division, which features printers and fax machines.
Along with the showroom, Eakes remodeled office cubicles and created rooms where its sales representatives can make private phone calls. Peister said the Kearney store has 22 employees.
All of this was showcased at an open house organized by the Kearney Chamber of Commerce last week. It commemorated the store’s the company’s 75th anniversary and its new look.
The company was started in 1945 in Grand Island by Howard Eakes, according to the Eakes Office Solutions website. Peister said a Kearney store opened in 1974 and was the second site in the company to be established.
Today there are 13 locations in Nebraska that provide service to Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and South Dakota. Peister manages six of the locations from York west.
Peister attributed Eakes’ success to local community support.
“We focus on customer service and being present in the community,” he said.
@erikadpritchard
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.