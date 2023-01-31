Dr. Carol Renner named Friend of Kearney at Kearney chamber meeting

KEARNEY – As associate superintendent and director of student services at Kearney Public Schools, Dr. Carol Renner has been an active promoter and Friend of Kearney for 27 years.
That’s how Renner’s Friend of Kearney nomination reads. She was honored Monday evening as the recipient of the top honor announced during the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting. Hundreds of chamber members and statewide Nebraska business leaders — including Nebraska’s new governor, Jim Pillen — attended the banquet at the new Younes Conference Center North.
Given annually, the Friend of Kearney Award is the top recognition at the chamber’s annual meeting.
According to her Friend of Kearney nomination, Renner promotes the education, health and social-emotional well-being of community members and develops relationships with people who can benefit the people of Kearney.
The Buffett Center for Early Childhood Education is a recent example. Renner’s relationship and involvement helped secure a Sixpence grant for early childhood education in Kearney, creating the Bright Futures Preschool which serves underprivileged, non-English speakers and young mothers. The grant also serves to educate and provide resources to other Kearney daycare centers.
Renner’s work with UNK and Building Healthy Families is known nationally, representing Kearney to the government in Washington, D.C., according to the nomination.
“There are endless examples of how Carol has been a proponent, not just of our school students, but of our entire community of Kearney. She is a quiet, humble, unsung hero,” concluded the nomination.
Other award recipients at Monday’s chamber event included:
Ethan Sundberg: Youth Friend of Kearney
Kearney High School student Ethan Sundberg has been an active contributing member of the Quiz Bowl Team, Science Olympiad, TRI-M music society and #BeKind Leadership Team. He also has been involved in the school musicals as a cast member and member of the pit orchestra.
Sundberg has become an indispensable member of the music program, according to his award nomination. “He has been selected to perform in some of the best honor bands in the state, including membership in the prestigious Nebraska All State Band. He also served as the drum major for the KHS Marching Band.”
The Youth Friend of Kearney nomination said Sundberg has a deep faith and a love of family and life. “He has been raised in a solid home, which teaches right from wrong, encourages him to live out those principles in everyday life and supports his endeavors. Ethan embodies those principles and continues to live that out at school and away from school.”
Jonathan Nikkila: Leadership Kearney Distinguished Alumni
A member of Leadership Kearney’s Class 20, Jonathan Nikkila has served on the Kearney City Council since 2012 and has prioritized open government by posting council meeting recaps. Before the council, he served on the Kearney Board of Adjustment. He is the director of government affairs for the American Federation for Children, a national public policy organization focusing on K-12 education.
Nikkila is a partner with Buffalo County Community Partners because of the organization’s leadership in community health issues. He has worked to expand the tech park, roll back regulations that hamper businesses and brought jet service to Denver and Chicago.
Nikkila is an author, photographer, marketing consultant, competitive runner, volunteer running coach at Kearney Catholic and insect enthusiast.
Other chamber awards
Parker Hannifin: Outstanding Business of the Year
Michael Christen: Young Professional of the Year
ALLO Fiber: New Business of the Year
Graczyk Lawn & Landscape: Small Business of the Year