Dr. Carol Renner named Friend of Kearney at Kearney chamber meeting

KEARNEY – As associate superintendent and director of student services at Kearney Public Schools, Dr. Carol Renner has been an active promoter and Friend of Kearney for 27 years.

That’s how Renner’s Friend of Kearney nomination reads. She was honored Monday evening as the recipient of the top honor announced during the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting. Hundreds of chamber members and statewide Nebraska business leaders — including Nebraska’s new governor, Jim Pillen — attended the banquet at the new Younes Conference Center North.

Given annually, the Friend of Kearney Award is the top recognition at the chamber’s annual meeting.

According to her Friend of Kearney nomination, Renner promotes the education, health and social-emotional well-being of community members and develops relationships with people who can benefit the people of Kearney.

The Buffett Center for Early Childhood Education is a recent example. Renner’s relationship and involvement helped secure a Sixpence grant for early childhood education in Kearney, creating the Bright Futures Preschool which serves underprivileged, non-English speakers and young mothers. The grant also serves to educate and provide resources to other Kearney daycare centers.

Renner’s work with UNK and Building Healthy Families is known nationally, representing Kearney to the government in Washington, D.C., according to the nomination.

“There are endless examples of how Carol has been a proponent, not just of our school students, but of our entire community of Kearney. She is a quiet, humble, unsung hero,” concluded the nomination.

Friend of Kearney recipients 1987: Betty Taylor 1988: George George 1989: Carl Spelts 1990: Warren R. Barney 1991: Ron and Carol Cope 1992: Fern A. Baldwin 1993: Wayne McKinney 1994: Dr. Robert C. Rosenlof 1995: Dick Rogers 1996: Keith and Betty King 1997: Alice Howell 1998: Norris Rusmisell 1999: Charles and Bev Pickens 2000: Ward and Norma Schrack 2001: Ben Homan Sr. 2002: Jerry and Edith Marlatt 2003: James and Kathleen McKenzie 2004: Alvie Payne 2005: Pete and Jane Kotsiopulos 2006: Earl Rademacher 2007: Jackie Purdy 2008: Brad Kernick 2009: Paul Younes 2010: Sherry Morrow 2011: Thomas Tye II 2012: Gail Lowenberg 2013: Stan Dart 2014: Tom and Mary Henning 2015: Jan Rodehorst 2016: Carolyn Menke 2017: Ken and Bonnie Mumm 2018: Ron Bielenberg 2019: Gene Beerbohm 2020: Joel Johnson 2021: Jon Abegglen 2022: Carol Renner

Other award recipients at Monday’s chamber event included:

Ethan Sundberg: Youth Friend of Kearney

Kearney High School student Ethan Sundberg has been an active contributing member of the Quiz Bowl Team, Science Olympiad, TRI-M music society and #BeKind Leadership Team. He also has been involved in the school musicals as a cast member and member of the pit orchestra.

Sundberg has become an indispensable member of the music program, according to his award nomination. “He has been selected to perform in some of the best honor bands in the state, including membership in the prestigious Nebraska All State Band. He also served as the drum major for the KHS Marching Band.”

The Youth Friend of Kearney nomination said Sundberg has a deep faith and a love of family and life. “He has been raised in a solid home, which teaches right from wrong, encourages him to live out those principles in everyday life and supports his endeavors. Ethan embodies those principles and continues to live that out at school and away from school.”

Jonathan Nikkila: Leadership Kearney Distinguished Alumni

A member of Leadership Kearney’s Class 20, Jonathan Nikkila has served on the Kearney City Council since 2012 and has prioritized open government by posting council meeting recaps. Before the council, he served on the Kearney Board of Adjustment. He is the director of government affairs for the American Federation for Children, a national public policy organization focusing on K-12 education.

Nikkila is a partner with Buffalo County Community Partners because of the organization’s leadership in community health issues. He has worked to expand the tech park, roll back regulations that hamper businesses and brought jet service to Denver and Chicago.

Nikkila is an author, photographer, marketing consultant, competitive runner, volunteer running coach at Kearney Catholic and insect enthusiast.

Other chamber awards

Parker Hannifin: Outstanding Business of the Year

Michael Christen: Young Professional of the Year

ALLO Fiber: New Business of the Year

Graczyk Lawn & Landscape: Small Business of the Year