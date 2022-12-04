Chris Wagner will lead Country Partners Cooperative

GOTHENBURG — Country Partners Cooperative has named Chris Wagner its next president and chief executive officer.
Wagner will succeed Tod Clark, who is retiring. His new position begins Jan. 2.
Currently, Wagner is the president and CEO for American Plains Cooperative in Great Bend, Kansas. He also worked for the Garden City Coop in various capacities.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College and his master’s degree from Kansas State University. Wagner and his wife, Shanda, have one son.