CHI Health Good Samaritan earns heart group’s commendation

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Good Samaritan additionally received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
“Our stroke team is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients and we are pleased to be recognized for this commitment. Research has shown that hospitals adhering to our strict standards often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates,” said Shelly Jorges, stroke program leader at Good Samaritan.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
