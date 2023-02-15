KEARNEY – Brick and mortar isn’t going out of style anytime soon in Kearney, but local businesses are evolving to better serve both their customers and themselves.

According to Derek Rusher, president of Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, a current trend in local businesses is to focus on customer service. He lauds Kearney businesses for this: “Kearney businesses have some of the best customer service around.”

Rusher also noted that businesses are really looking at how they can best accommodate their customers, which includes increasing their online presence, facilitating payment and improving digital marketing.

“Entrepreneurial spirit is definitely alive and well in Kearney,” said Rusher.

Two local businesses, Paint Paradise and 24 Hour Tees, exemplify how resilient and adaptable the entrepreneurial spirit in Kearney can be.

Both businesses are closing their brick-and-mortar locations in favor of business models that are not only more flexible for employees, but can also reach more customers while boosting convenience.

From stationary stress to mobile convenience

Paint Paradise owner Ashley Wright made the decision to close her downtown Kearney location for one simple reason: inflation.

Prices were way too high, Wright said. She either had to double her prices or figure out another solution. She wasn’t ready to give up on her paint-your-own pottery business. “It’s fun. And that’s what it boils down to. It’s lots of fun, and anyone can do it.”

Wright had always done a mobile studio, just not full time. But her accountant said she would be crazy not to move in that direction.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright said she offered pottery to go, which went amazing. It started that spark, the idea that people could really paint anywhere – not just in a studio setting.

Starting Nov. 1, 2022, she altered her business model so that her once-stationary paint-your-own pottery studio now travels around central Nebraska full time, bringing fun crafts straight to her customers’ doorsteps. She offers pottery, glass fusion, canvas painting, door hangers, party packs and more; all her customers have to do is message her on the Paint Paradise Facebook page.

Where will Paint Paradise be next? Ashley Wright frequently updates the Paint Paradise Facebook page with a calendar of events so that paint-your-own pottery enthusiasts know exactly where the mobile business will travel to next. Or, message Paint Paradise on Facebook to set up a private event.

Wright said her customer base responded well to the change. It was difficult for some regulars – “Paint Paradise was their getaway place,” Wright said. But now Paint Paradise can create a temporary getaway anywhere.

She has a variety of regular gigs set up at businesses like Upper Room Brewery in Kearney and the Kearney Family YMCA. Wright said it was easy to find regular spots for her mobile business because lots of businesses reached out to her. Any place with tables and chairs is fair game.

An especially exciting part of the venture for Wright has been getting to visit the small towns around Kearney. Wright said small-town libraries can often get grants to pay for half, or even all, of the pottery.

“I really can’t believe how the small towns have really been so supportive,” said Wright. She fills every spot when she visits a small town.

Before Wright closed her brick-and-mortar studio, people from small towns would have to drive long distances, sometimes up to 100 miles, Wright said, for the paint-your-own pottery experience. Now, the experience comes to them.

Wright drives up to two hours each direction from Kearney for her business. Every week looks different for her, a mixture of weekdays, weekends, mornings and nights. She loves the flexibility and mixed schedule. “Now I feel like I can adjust it to my schedule and my family’s needs.”

Although Wright misses her studio sometimes, she emphasized that she’s thankful for her decision. She’s not planning to have a brick-and-mortar location in the future; she doesn’t want to be tied down.

“I feel like I’m a better mom and wife,” Wright said.

Digital expansion boosts employee morale, customer service

24 Hour Tees, a custom apparel and accessory printing company founded in Kearney, has entirely evolved over the last 10 years.

Chais Meyer, who owns the shop with Shawna Meyer, said the business used to print one or two shirts per order as an average – now, a standard order ranges between 50 and a thousand shirts.

Before closing the brick-and-mortar retail location about two months ago, 24 Hour Tees had been operating out of two separate buildings that were a couple blocks apart – a retail location and a larger manufacturing building. This created a big problem for the company: A division of energy.

That division was felt deeply by the employees. A statement that Chais made on the company’s website explains it best: “Honestly, we are so tired of hiring and training good people, to ultimately have them leave our business because they feel isolated in our retail store building, which only needs to house one teammate. Combining the 24 Hour Tees team energy in one building has been incredible … the overall team morale is at an all-time high.”

Chais said that, during the last year and a half of moving digital, they have crossed a lot of bridges they never considered. For example, they had to update staff training techniques and deal with an excess of inventory. They recently hosted a series of warehouse moving sales at their former retail location in order to earn money back from that excess inventory.

The vast majority of customers have not been fazed at all by 24 Hour Tees’ switch to an online-only business model, as 85% of sales were already coming from online. Chais said the customers that relied on an in-person retail store to touch items before making a large order were a bit turned off, but 24 Hour Tees found a way to accommodate them. A customer can order a sample merch pack to touch the printing and the fabric, and to see what a product looks like in real life. The sample is for them to keep – no added hassle from returns.

As 24 Hour Tees continues to delve into the world of online-only business, sharing information with customers and communicating with them has become increasingly important. A quarter of the company’s internal automation revolves around maximizing customer service. Customers can communicate with the company through Facebook chats, text messages, phone calls, video chats, emails and more. All the communication goes into a single system, which increases efficiency.

Meeting customers' needs 24 Hour Tees offers unique services that aim to boost its customer service by meeting a variety of customer needs. Here are a few that Chais Meyer, one of the owners of 24 Hour Tees, is most proud of: Rush order printing: Customers receive their order as quick as 24 hours.

Group and fundraiser orders: 24 Hour Tees facilitates group orders by creating a custom web page and shareable link.

Retail ready printing services: 24 Hour Tees can do everything necessary for a customer to sell their own apparel in stores. They can print the customer’s brand on the inside of the shirt, put a personalized tag under the armpit, fold items and place items in cellophane bags with size labeling on the outside.

But what’s the best part about going completely online? “It’s freeing. It gives our team options to be able to extend their lives,” said Chais.

Chais said he isn’t sure if another brick-and-mortar retail location is in the future, but his intentions are to grow the company on a national scale. From there, the future could hold anything.

24 Hour Tees Warehouse Moving Sale Saturday, Jan. 28