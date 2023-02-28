BERTRAND – It was the height of the pandemic when Jason and Mel McNierney decided to take a break from their life in Denver by going on a road trip.

The couple rented an RV, packed up their three children and began traveling through Colorado and Nebraska. They soon began recognizing not only a change of scenery but a change of culture.

“There were nice people. There were crosses everywhere. It didn’t feel like chaos. There’s 5 million people back home. The shootings were getting closer, kidnappings were happening half a block away on the route to school. It just got overwhelming,” Mel said.

As they began approaching central Nebraska, Mel and Jason entertained the thought of moving from Denver to rural Nebraska. They looked at homes in Curtis, but they soon found themselves in Bertrand. The family was taking a pit stop near the Bertrand Community School when they saw a home that caught their eye. After touring the house, they put in an offer that was accepted. When they returned to Denver, they put their house on the market, and it sold in one day.

“It was just too easy for God to not be like, ‘This is where you’re supposed to be. This is my plan for you. Just do as you’re told,’” said Mel.

The McNierneys moved to Bertrand in October 2021, and they began integrating themselves into the community. Jason is an elected official in town, a member of Bertrand Community Builders and works as a contractor and roofer. Mel is a certified yoga instructor, nutritionist and holistic practitioner. When she learned about a building in downtown Bertrand that may be torn down, she wanted to restore it to its former glory.

“All the other businesses in Bertrand are open. ... And to have this building just be torn down, it just seems like a shame to not keep it open somehow,” Mel said.

Mel purchased the building that formerly housed the Bertrand Senior Center and American Legion. The couple spent six months working non-stop to remodel the building to its former glory. Mel received grants through the Phelps County Development Corporation’s GO! DREAM program that helped to purchase a new roof, signage, gutters and windows for the building.

She opened her yoga studio, 607 Studio, last year, and she just recently hosted a ribbon-cutting event at the studio with the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce.

607 Studio 607 Minor Ave., Bertrand 308-474-8029 Owner Mel McNierney is certified in yoga, trauma yoga, restorative yoga, prenatal/baby and mom yoga, breathwork, life coaching, nutrition, holistic remedies and muscle therapy. 607 Studio also offers sessions/special events in smudging, herbal cleansing, Reiki, sound therapy and meditation.

For Mel, the studio is about whole-body wellness, including mental and emotional health.

“If you’re sick, you can’t really help anybody with anything, not even your own family. But if you are strong and healthy and well inside, then you have endless gifts that you can share with your community, with everything,” she said.

When community members learned about the studio, they called Mel to organize group classes despite the on-going construction in the facility. She now holds evening classes on Tuesday and Thursday as well as Saturday morning sessions. With a flexible schedule, Mel is available to set up times for people to practice yoga throughout the week. They can do one-on-one sessions or in a group. It’s important to her to meet each of her clients’ individual needs.

“I’ve gotten good at seeing how comfortable they are, where they’re at. How can I help you so that you can live a functional life?” she said. “It’s not really like a fitness workout regimen; it’s more functional so that way you can keep your balance and you can keep your strength and you feel good about yourself without lifting weights or running.”

Along with yoga classes, Mel has reached out to other practitioners to offer different classes and workshops such as meditation, smudging, sound therapy and Reiki. Jason has taught painting classes in the space, and they’ve also hosted ladies’ nights events.

The flexibility of the space has been the best part for Mel.

“I know how to do so much, but I know there’s so much more out there as far as healing and helping people, and it’s hard to find unless you’re looking for it. When I’m able to just flexibly meet these other people and have them have a space and say, ‘Hey, come share your ideas and see if it takes. Just spread what you know,’” she explained.

Mel is grateful for the support the community has provided her business and family, and she is excited to give back to the place she now calls home.

“If the community says they need something and I can do it, then let’s do it. I feel like that is my purpose here,” she said. “That’s our basis is that you are just overall happy and healthy on the inside. Then you can serve your God, your community and family whole-heartedly the best that you can.”