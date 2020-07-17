HOLDREGE — A $70 million expansion project for Becton, Dickinson and Company in Nebraska will support U.S. vaccination efforts during the pandemic.
BD recently announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, to develop new manufacturing lines for injection devices that will provide priority access to the U.S. government for hundreds of millions of syringes and needles to support current and future pandemic vaccination efforts, according to a press release.
BARDA will invest $42 million into the $70 million project to expand BD’s operations and manufacturing in Nebraska. BD has more than 80 manufacturing facilities worldwide and is the largest manufacturer of injection devices in the world. The Nebraska facilities include Holdrege, Broken Bow and Columbus.
“We are still determining where all that investment goes. It’s definitely going into Nebraska. We haven’t determined and finalized what lines are going into what plants,” said Troy Kirkpatrick, BD’s senior director of public relations.
The project is expected to be completed within a year, and BARDA will have priority access to injection devices from the new manufacturing lines to support mass vaccination efforts for COVID-19 and future pandemics.
BD also has finalized an initial pandemic order for 50 million needles and syringes to be delivered by the end of December 2020 to support the U.S. vaccination effort for COVID-19. The order will be fulfilled through BD’s current manufacturing capacity. The company continues to work closely with the U.S. government to finalize additional near-term quantities of injection devices that will be needed to fulfill the promise of the Operation Warp Speed vaccine program.
The company doesn’t expect the initial or future orders to affect BD’s ability to fulfill existing customer requirements for needles and syringes, including the annual flu vaccination and childhood immunization campaigns. In addition to the United States, BD has received pandemic orders from other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom.
BD has supplied health care providers across the globe with 48 million swabs for flu and COVID-19 testing and millions of products used to treat COVID-19 patients, including infusion pumps, infusion sets and catheters.
A $100 million expansion at the Holdrege facility that was announced in September 2016 is mostly completed, said Kirkpatrick.
“The fact we continue to invest in these facilities is an testament to the work ethic and environment in Nebraska,” he said.