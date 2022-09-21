 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbecue championships come to Kearney

2022_09_22 bbq cookoff.jpg

Fans of barbecue can get a taste of the best during the Midwest BBQ Cookoff Championships from 5-8 p.m. Saturday along 24th Street in downtown Kearney.

The event, overseen by the Midwest BBQ Association, will feature four types of meat — smoke ribs, pork butts, chicken and brisket. The public is invited to come watch the contestants cook and then taste the prize-winning meat at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.

The Midwest BBQ Association, based in Nebraska, offers an atmosphere of instruction and learning with an organized cooking circuit for amateur level competitive barbecue teams and members. The organization says of its goal: “Amateurs practice until they get it right. Professionals practice until they can’t get it wrong.”

The group’s website defines its goals: “The Midwest BBQ Association is a charitable organization that focuses on promoting good stewardship by helping children, families and community organizations. Regardless, of the members level of expertise, we all share the passion and desire to develop our skills as competitive BBQ teams.”

Tickets for a plate of meat, provided by the teams, are $15. For more information call 308-234-2216.

Rick@YardLightMedia.com

