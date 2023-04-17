Julian Tapia went missing from the Community Corrections Center–Omaha and was arrested Friday in Omaha by Douglas County Sheriff deputies working with the Fugitive Task Force, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.

Tapia went missing on Feb. 19, when he allegedly removed his electronic monitor approximately a mile from the corrections center, the department said. He started his sentence on July 17, 2020. He was sentenced to eight to 21 years for first and second degree assault charges out of Buffalo County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in February 2024 and a tentative release date of September 16, 2030.