With National Columnist Day coming up next week, I thought this would be a perfect time to share some of the letters that come my way as a result of these weekly columns in the Kearney Hub. One of my greatest joys happens each time I open the newspaper to the editorial page. A wealth of ideas and opinions jump out at me — which I mostly ignore if I didn’t write them myself.

Journalists often cite April 18 as National Columnist Day in honor of Ernie Pyle, a Pulitzer Prize-winning war correspondent who died on that date in 1945 while covering WWII in the Pacific. I owe a great deal of gratitude to Ernie for paving the way for hacks like me. But enough of what I think about my writing. What do others say about it?

Dear Mr. Brown: Thank you for your enlightening columns. You always seem to have something to say about a lot of topics which makes me think you just dream up this stuff without doing a whiff of research. Take your column on the NCAA basketball championships as an example. Did you actually see the benchwarmers studying their spelling lists during the tournament? I highly doubt that.

Dear Mr. Brown: Regarding your most recent column on establishing time zones on the moon, no one here at the Sun Dial Research Institute appreciates your snarky attitude about lunar time zones. Your essay suggests that we would be better off in this country if we just sat around all morning ignoring the time, admiring nature and preparing lunch. Hogwash. This is a nation of go-getters, not navel gazers. If, as they say, “time is money,” I think you owe us $12.95.

Dear Mr. Brown: I love your columns. They are amazing. They always give me something special to think about, long after you run out of words. And speaking of words, you certainly have a way with them. How did you learn to write like that? I hope someday I can touch type like you. By the way, my English teacher is making me write this because I hit Marcy in the back of the head with a spit wad.

Dear Mr. Brown: The other night I discovered my husband, locked in the bathroom, chuckling at one of your columns. Like most of your readers, he feels ashamed to read your columns in public, in broad daylight. I fully understand his embarrassment. My suggestion to you: Confine your topics to haircuts, the weather, how fast children grow up and the development of Postmodernism versus Art Nouveau in the 20th century.

Dear Mr. Brown: Regarding your column on license plate readers installed throughout our city as a way to collect data on the hapless citizens who travel on our public roads — too bad for you. If you don’t like it, move to Russia. Or China. I hear they don’t even have peanut butter in North Korea. Mocking surveillance equipment shows how low you will stoop to fill your weekly quota for nonsense in your column.

Dear Mr. Brown: With so much bad news in the world today, your columns on the editorial page of the Kearney Hub allow me a few minutes to laugh, to reflect on the foolishness of the world and to take myself less seriously. Other writers do a fine job of “whacking the bees’ nest” and stirring up trouble. For me, I want to thank you for a few, brief moments of levity each week. Are you still going to pay me $5 for writing this letter to the Hub?

Columnists always enjoy hearing from readers. Please feel free to drop me a line to feed my ego and to remind me to get my April Fools column in earlier next year.