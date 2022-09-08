Broken Bow wins Awarii Challenge

KEARNEY — Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson carded a 69 Thursday to lead her team to the championship at the Awarii Dunes Challenge.

Johnson shot a 34 on the front nine and followed with a 35 on the back nine. Adams Central's Sydney O'Dey finished second shooting a 76 and Holdrege's Ella Jacobson was third with an 82, winning a card playoff with Broken Bow's Taylor Schaaf.

Broken Bow had a 325 team total to beat runner-up Minden by 27 strokes. Kearney Catholic finished third in the 10-team field with a 365.

For the Stars, Madie Waggoner finished sixth with an 83 and Taylor McGuire was 12th with an 87.

Minden's KayLynn Jorgensen was tied with Waggoner but finished seventh in a card playoff. Kara Suchsland and Callie Whitten were ninth and 10th with 86s.

Aswarii Dunes Challenge

Team Scores — 1, Broken Bow 325. 2, Minden 352. 3, Kearney Catholic 365. 4, Adams Central 365. 5, Grand Island Central Catholic 386. 6, Holdrege 393. 7, Cambridge 405. 8, Ravenna 488. 9, Arcadia/Loup City 496. 10, Doniphan-Trumbull 532.