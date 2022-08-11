Bravo Hometown Listings

Events

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal featuring 30 trivia questions on “Life Finds a Way: A Jurassic Park/World Quiz,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. Presented in conjunction with Kearney Public Library. Devices and notes are not allowed to help answer questions. Register in advance by email, Jtidei@Kearneygov.org.

Wildflower Walk Wednesday, 9 a.m. Wednesday at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Free admission. Join a Rowe Sanctuary staff member on a walk through the prairie and learn more about the native plants that grow along the Platte River.

Move In Day for new students, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19 at University of Nebraska at Kearney dorms.

Blue Gold Showcase and Chancellor’s Picnic , 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at University of Nebraska at Kearney, Campus Greens. Free admission.

Blues on the Banks including food, music and Platte River views, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Admission is $25. Music provided by TEZZ. Guests must be 21 and older to attend. Please register in advance. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The event features guided prairie walks by Rowe staff and volunteers. Food service begins at 5:45 and music starts at 7 p.m.

Dan Holtz performs as part of the Soda Fountain Sundae series, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Free admission. Holtz will present “Nebraska Through Song and Story.” Root beer floats will be served after the program.

Screening of the film, “Grease,” rated PG, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Part of the Movie Musical Monday series.

Light Up the Night 5K to benefit patients of Richard Young Behavioral Health, 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Registration is $25. wDay of the race registration is available but only participants registering by Aug. 30 will receive T-shirts and personal glow items. Open to runners and walkers of all ages. Check in begins at 7 p.m. Search EventBrite for details.

Destination Downtown, an opportunity for first-year UNK students and the community to connect, 8 p.m.-midnight Aug. 25 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission.

Birding with Rowe Volunteers, 7 a.m. Aug. 25 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Free admission. Wear long pants, good walking shoes and bring insect/sun protection of your choice. Binoculars are available on loan as needed. For more information email Catherine at Catherine.Worley@Audubon.org.

Family Fun Fest featuring music, art, theater, dance and culture, 1-5 p.m. Aug. 28 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. Presented by Kearney Cultural Partners.

CONCERTS

Tunes for TeamMates 2022, a fundraiser for Minden TeamMates mentoring youth in the community, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com. Admission is $50 per person. Includes dinner, performance, live auction and cash bar.

Amy LaVere & Will Sexton perform as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Balcony at 10775 Clifton St., Loomis. 308-867-2377. Tickets are $20 in advance; $23 at the door. Call (308) 991-0733 for details. The duo plays Americana and roots music. Visit Rehmsworld.com for more information.

Ernie Hasse and Signature Sound, performing southern gospel music as part of The Tassel Performance Season, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org. Call for tickets.

Lead Me Home perform at Still Dancing, a community dance event, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 20 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person.

Classic Country perform at Still Dancing, a community dance event, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 27 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person.

THEATER

Celebrate Broadway presented by Crane River Theater and featuring music from Broadway, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 698-8297; www.merrymancenter.org. Tickets are $20 general; $10 students.