Bravo Hometown Listings

EVENTS
Move In Day for new students, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at University of Nebraska at Kearney dorms.
Blue Gold Showcase and Chancellor's Picnic, 5-8 p.m. Friday at University of Nebraska at Kearney, Campus Greens. Free admission.
Blues on the Banks including food, music and Platte River views, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Admission is $25. Music provided by TEZZ. Guests must be 21 and older to attend. Please register in advance. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The event features guided prairie walks by Rowe staff and volunteers. Food service begins at 5:45 and music starts at 7 p.m.
Dan Holtz performs as part of the Soda Fountain Sundae series, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Free admission. Holtz will present "Nebraska Through Song and Story." Root beer floats will be served after the program.
Screening of the film, "Grease," rated PG, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Part of the Movie Musical Monday series.
Light Up the Night 5K to benefit patients of Richard Young Behavioral Health, 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Registration is $25. Day of the race registration is available but only participants registering by Aug. 30 will receive T-shirts and personal glow items. Open to runners and walkers of all ages. Check in begins at 7 p.m. Search EventBrite for details.
Destination Downtown, an opportunity for first-year UNK students and the community to connect, 8 p.m.-midnight Aug. 25 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission.
Birding with Rowe Volunteers, 7 a.m. Aug. 25 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Free admission. Wear long pants, good walking shoes and bring insect/sun protection of your choice. Binoculars are available on loan as needed. For more information email Catherine at Catherine.Worley@Audubon.org.
Family Fun Fest featuring music, art, theater, dance and culture, 1-5 p.m. Aug. 28 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. Free admission. Presented by Kearney Cultural Partners.
A River Runs Through It, a benefit for Rowe Sanctuary, 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org. Tickets are $125 per person. The event features a gourmet meal by Travis and Sara Evans. Also includes a benefit auction. Registration closes on Sept. 16.
CONCERTS
Ernie Hasse and Signature Sound, performing southern gospel music as part of The Tassel Performance Season, 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege. 308-995-2717; TheTassel.org. Call for tickets.
Lead Me Home perform at Still Dancing, a community dance event, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person.
Classic Country perform at Still Dancing, a community dance event, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 27 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5 per person.
Talbott Brothers, 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Kearney Paddle Sports at 535 Avenue M. 308-708-0791. KearneyPaddleSports.com. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit Kearney Whitewater Association. Food truck will be available.
