The house was scheduled to be torched when the Piepers bought it for just $5. They’ve since spent more than $70,000.
Carson and Lilly hadn't been gone from home that long when their father got a call that the car Carson had been driving was hit by a semitrailer truck.
COZAD — A Kearney man was killed Friday following a car-semi crash on I-80 near Cozad.
Bidding on the 17 cars topped $900,000 Tuesday — two days before the auction is scheduled to end.
Denver Air Connection would fly 50-passenger jetliners. Occasionally, when passenger counts are lower, they would fly 30-passenger jetliners.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 25, and he was arrested on May 26.
The man falsely reported to the bank and the Farm Services Agency the number of livestock in order to maintain lines of credit at the bank.
Motivated by the fresh surge in mass shootings, protesters said lawmakers must acknowledge shifting public opinion and finally enact reforms.
The annual grant program is competitive, it helps generate excitement and recognizes the vision downtown property owners have.
Lilly suffered a broken femur and concussion while Carson suffered a head injury, including a skull fracture and facial trauma.
