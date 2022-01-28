Bentley
This handsome boy is looking for his new, forever family to start the New Year! He currently lives with cats,... View on PetFinder
The transaction happened north of Central Elementary School at 300 W. 24th St., court records indicate.
Jonathon M. Anderson, 22, of Gibbon is charged in Buffalo County Court with public indecency and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, on Jan. 16 in Gibbon. He was arrested Friday on the warrant.
According to the roster, the duo was booked Wednesday into the Buffalo County Jail.
- Updated
The Buckle’s move from the east side of the mall to the west side follows a trend among mall retailers to carve smaller business spaces into big boxes. The new look focuses attention on the main entrance and increases visibility and brand awareness.
- Updated
The house suffered significant smoke and fire damage to both the interior and exterior.
- Updated
Kearney will undertake numerous big ticket projects in 2022, some of which will get sizable boosts from outside funds.
- Updated
A 2018 count in the area found a daily traffic volume of about 600 vehicles.
To be certified by the NSAA, officials must pass a test, view a rules meeting and pay a registration fee.
- Updated
Squiers has been a familiar face on Kearney volleyball courts since she could walk. The daughter of UNK volleyball coach Rick Squiers, Maddie helped Kearney Catholic win three straight Class C-1 state volleyball championships as well as the 2016 Class C-1 state basketball title.
The course will run 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 14 to March 14 at the facility at 4510 E. 56th St. Participants in the class will be paid $15.60 per hour and have their supplies and certification test paid for.