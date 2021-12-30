Beasley
- Updated
Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.
- Updated
Two men have been convicted of soliciting prostitution in Kearney, while a third is awaiting trial in his case.
A female Nebraska probation officer, who was the victim of kidnapping, robbery and assault last week in Kearney, was once her alleged attacker’s supervisor while he was on probation.
Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.
Around 9 a.m. the Quad Cities Mutual Aid departments were called to a structure fire at Olsen Cattle Company, 1293 28 Road in Kearney County, northwest of Minden.
According to court records, Katie Sinsel of Minden filed a lawsuit in November in Kearney County District Court against Superintendent James Widdifield, Board President Rusty Rhynalds and Vice President Justin Glanzer as well as board members Andy Craig, Cody Krull, Kevin Raun and Darcie Reed.
- Updated
He didn’t hear the shot, but he felt it. And then he saw it, blood beginning to escape from his upper right arm.
Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office investigating early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed Axtell house
- Updated
Around 1 a.m. the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department was called to the house fire on H road in rural Axtell. Members of Quad Cities Mutual Aid, including Minden, Wilcox, Hildreth, Franklin, Campbell and Upland, responded to the blaze at about 1:30 a.m.
On the drawing board for Kearney is a 22,000-square-foot terminal that’s large enough to accommodate more and more passenger arrivals and departures, TSA security protocols and the likely possibility of continued passenger growth.
Jaslyn Livingston began focusing the ranch’s breeding program with a specific goal in mind: achieving the marbling effect that gives consumers the best meat experience while maintaining growth on the cattle to manage marketing time.