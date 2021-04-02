Bearcat tennis team wins three divisions at North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High tennis team won three of the four divisions to win the North Platte Invitational on Thursday at Cody Park in North Platte.

The Bearcats scored 65 points to runner-up McCook’s 57.

Kearney junior Olivia Flood went 5-0 to win at No. 1 singles. Her opponents had a tough time handling her pace and serves, coach Troy Saulsbury said. Flood only lost three games in her five matches.

“Olivia continues to improve on when to attack and when to be patient. She is staying consistent longer and not trying to end the points too early,” Saulsbury said.

At No. 2 singles Makenna Henning also went 5-0 to win the division. After winning her opening match 8-0, the wind picked up and gave her some fits as she fell behind 4-2 in the second match. But she collected herself to win the final six games. From then on, she played lights out against the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers, only giving up two games.

At No. 1 doubles, Liz Young and Anna Boyd went 5-0, only losing two games in those four matches. In their final matchup against undefeated McCook, Young and Boyd came back from 5-2 down to force a tiebreaker and rode the momentum for a 7-1 win there.