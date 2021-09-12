 Skip to main content
Bearcat freshman win KHS Invite
Bearcat freshman win KHS Invite

Kearney High Invitational Cross Country meet

Kearney High fresman Abigail Burger (34) sits second near the 1,000-meter mark during the Kearney High Invitational Cross Country meet. Burger won the 5,000-meter race by seven seconds over North Platte’s Zarah Blaesi.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Kearney High’s Abigail Burger is learning from experience. Two meets into the cross country season, the Bearcat freshman has learned how to win.

Burger, who finished second last week at the Cozad Invitational after having the early lead, reversed her race strategy and won Friday’s Kearney High Invitational at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. Burger beat runner-up Zarah Blaesi of North Platte by roughly seven seconds.

“I was trying to pace myself and not go out to fast, and I think it went pretty well,” Burger said. “I think I went out way too fast (at Cozad) because when I did middle school meets that’s how I did it beause it was only like two miles. I’m definitely learning still as a freshman, but I’m getting there.”

KHS coach Pat McFadden said, “She ran so much smarter today ... just because of the heat, too. She kind of laid back a little bit more and then pushed hard about the middle of the race and boy, got away from everybody else.”

Burger’s effort helped Kearney to a second-place finish in the team standings. North Platte won the meet with 45 points, while Kearney was one point back.

Senior Emma Bonsall finished seventh and sophomore Sam Stava was eighth, while freshman Ava Angel-Trejo was 12th.

“I’m always hopeful we’re going to have a good team and I think we do have the makings of a good team,” McFadden said. “We’ve got a ways to go in terms of just learning about racing and doing what we need to do to be our best. But I think we saw a better meet today than we did last week.”

Lexington placed six in the top 15 of the boys race to win the team title for the second time in three years. Sophomore Ian Salazr led the Minutemen, finishing fourth, with junior Oscar Aquado seventh.

“Learning their lesson from earlier in the week, when the group went out too fast, the Minutemen wisely altered their races and were more patient in the beginning,” Lexington coach Sam Jilka said. “It was an impressive packing effort by the group.”

Kearney placed sixth in the team standings with Cisco Rivas finishing sixth and Charlie Shea 21st.

Lincoln Northeast’s Danial Romary broke away from a lead group that included two others, to win the 5-kilometer race in 15 minutes, 52.80 seconds.

Kearney High Inv.

Girls Team Scores — 1, North Platte 45. 2, Kearney 46. 3, Bellevue West 98. 4, Grand Island 103. 5, Lexington 108. 6, Lincoln Northeast 166. 7, Lincoln High 168. 8,

Girls Top 15 Individuals — 1, Abigail Burger, K, 19:24.48. 2, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 19:31.39. 3, Kennedy Bartee, LIN, 19:33.43. 4, Marissa Holm, NP, 19:33.93. 5, Kara Muller, BW, 20:32.61. 6, Evelyn Blaesi, NP, 20:45.16. 7, Emma Bonsall, K, 20:54.88. 8, Sam Stava, K, 21:04.89. 9, Natalie McNamara, BW, 21:26.91. 10, Lauren Brown, GI, 21:34.42. 11, Nelia Rivas, NP, 21:39.49. 12, Ava Angel-Trejo, K, 21:43.76. 13, Ally Badura, LNE, 21:45.29. 14, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 21:46.42. 15, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 22:05.84.

Boys Team Scores — 1, Lexington 47. 2, Grand Island 55. 3, North Platte 66. 4, Lincoln High 126. 5, Kearney 132. 6, Lincoln Northeast 150. 7, Holdrege 166. 8, Bellevue West 184. Boys Top 15 Individuals — 1, Daniel Romary, LNE, 15:52.80. 2, Evan Caudy, NP, 16:11.59. 3, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:17.33. 4, Ian Salazar, LEX, 17:10.20. 5, Gabriel Wilson, GI, 17:16.65. 6, Cisco Rivas, K, 17:18.53. 7, Oscar Aguado, LEX, 17:22.39. 8, Mason Tompkins, GI, 17:25.70. 9, Rian Teets, NP, 17:30.58. 10, Quade Lowe, NP, 17:34.24. 11, Jayden Ureste, LEX, 17:38.00. 12, Garrett Converse, LEX, 17:41.66. 13, Miguel Cruz, LEX, 17:43.48. 14, Deshawn Burks, LIN, 17:46.67. 15, Kevin Parada, LEX, 17:47.43.

