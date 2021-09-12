Bearcat freshman win KHS Invite

KEARNEY — Kearney High’s Abigail Burger is learning from experience. Two meets into the cross country season, the Bearcat freshman has learned how to win.
Burger, who finished second last week at the Cozad Invitational after having the early lead, reversed her race strategy and won Friday’s Kearney High Invitational at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. Burger beat runner-up Zarah Blaesi of North Platte by roughly seven seconds.
“I was trying to pace myself and not go out to fast, and I think it went pretty well,” Burger said. “I think I went out way too fast (at Cozad) because when I did middle school meets that’s how I did it beause it was only like two miles. I’m definitely learning still as a freshman, but I’m getting there.”
KHS coach Pat McFadden said, “She ran so much smarter today ... just because of the heat, too. She kind of laid back a little bit more and then pushed hard about the middle of the race and boy, got away from everybody else.”
Burger’s effort helped Kearney to a second-place finish in the team standings. North Platte won the meet with 45 points, while Kearney was one point back.
Senior Emma Bonsall finished seventh and sophomore Sam Stava was eighth, while freshman Ava Angel-Trejo was 12th.
“I’m always hopeful we’re going to have a good team and I think we do have the makings of a good team,” McFadden said. “We’ve got a ways to go in terms of just learning about racing and doing what we need to do to be our best. But I think we saw a better meet today than we did last week.”
Lexington placed six in the top 15 of the boys race to win the team title for the second time in three years. Sophomore Ian Salazr led the Minutemen, finishing fourth, with junior Oscar Aquado seventh.
“Learning their lesson from earlier in the week, when the group went out too fast, the Minutemen wisely altered their races and were more patient in the beginning,” Lexington coach Sam Jilka said. “It was an impressive packing effort by the group.”
Kearney placed sixth in the team standings with Cisco Rivas finishing sixth and Charlie Shea 21st.
Lincoln Northeast’s Danial Romary broke away from a lead group that included two others, to win the 5-kilometer race in 15 minutes, 52.80 seconds.