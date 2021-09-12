Bearcat freshman win KHS Invite

KEARNEY — Kearney High’s Abigail Burger is learning from experience. Two meets into the cross country season, the Bearcat freshman has learned how to win.

Burger, who finished second last week at the Cozad Invitational after having the early lead, reversed her race strategy and won Friday’s Kearney High Invitational at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. Burger beat runner-up Zarah Blaesi of North Platte by roughly seven seconds.

“I was trying to pace myself and not go out to fast, and I think it went pretty well,” Burger said. “I think I went out way too fast (at Cozad) because when I did middle school meets that’s how I did it beause it was only like two miles. I’m definitely learning still as a freshman, but I’m getting there.”

KHS coach Pat McFadden said, “She ran so much smarter today ... just because of the heat, too. She kind of laid back a little bit more and then pushed hard about the middle of the race and boy, got away from everybody else.”

Burger’s effort helped Kearney to a second-place finish in the team standings. North Platte won the meet with 45 points, while Kearney was one point back.

Senior Emma Bonsall finished seventh and sophomore Sam Stava was eighth, while freshman Ava Angel-Trejo was 12th.