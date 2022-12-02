Axtell suffers first loss off season at the hands of Bertrand

AXTELL — Bertrand earned its first win and handed Axtell its first loss of the season on Friday, 55-48.

The Wildcats fell behind 7-0 early and battled back, but didn’t do enough to come out with a victory.

Axtell (1-1) headed into the fourth quarter with a 41-40 lead, but was outscored 15-7 in the final eight minutes.

“Shots stopped falling and they got some second-chance points,” Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs said. “They kind of catapulted on each other and then we were swimming uphill after that.”

The first quarter for the Wildcats was highlighted by Carson Lindau. He scored seven of the team’s 10 first quarter points. Bertrand (1-1) had its own hot shooter in Dawson Newcomb, who hit three 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.

Axtell stayed behind until the final minute of the first half, when Tyler Stoddard made a layup to put them up 27-25, before going into the locker room tied at 27.

The back-and-forth second half play continued until Bertrand’s pressure became too much for the Wildcats.

Newcomb finished the game with 15 points for Bertrand and six-foot-six Chonsey Bieker put up 12, with nine of them coming in the second half. Owen Kaps also added an additional nine points, with Marcus Hernandez scoring seven.

Lindau and Stoddard led the way for Axtell with 14 points each, while Elijah Bergstrom was right behind with 10. These three players accounted for over two-thirds of the Wildcats’ points, with the rest of the team only scoring 10.

Bertrand will play host to Shelton on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Franklin on Friday.

Even in the loss, Axtell still has plenty of positives to carry into its next matchup. Still, the Wildcats are looking to make improvements before going on the road to Silver Lake (0-2) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We played hard and with good effort, but we just made too many mistakes,” Hinrichs said. “We got driven past and the help side wasn’t there and got bullied around a little bit on the boards when push came to shove late. We battled back, got a lead and gave ourselves some chances, but we just need to do the dirty work better.”