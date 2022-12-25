 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auto club donation

Well it’s that time of year again. For several years now around Christmastime Central Nebraska Auto Club makes donations to many of the area's charitable organizations. This year we are donating more than $12,000 to organizations that include Kearney Area United Way, Salvation Army, Jubilee Center, Red Cross, and many others.

We also give an honorarium to Kearney Police Department, who help all of our events at Cruise Nite to run smoothly.

These funds came from Cruise Nite Week and our indoor car show. We really appreciate all the support we are given and really enjoy giving back. Thanks and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.

Central Nebraska Auto Club

