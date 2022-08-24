AT THE MOVIES

 DC League of Super Pets (PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor) animated comedy, action, adventure — When Lex Luthor captures members of the Justice League, their pets come together to form a league of their own — and rescue their owners. Features the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna and Marc Maron. 96 minutes.

 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13 for some predictable action/violence and smoking) animation, adventure, fantasy — The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past returns with two new androids to challenge him and his friends. Features the voices of Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Yuko Minaguchi, Ryo Horikawa and Aya Hisakawa. 100 minutes.

 The Invitation (PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content, lots of blood, nudity) horror, thriller, vampire leanings — Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty and Stephanie Cornelius star as a misguided family that seeks fresh blood because, ta da, they are all vampires. Also features Christine Grace Szarko as Cheerful Woman. 104 minutes.

 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (PG for suggestive material, language and smoking) comedy, drama — Lesley Manville stars as a widowed British cleaning woman in 1950s London who falls in love with an expensive dress. She Travels to Paris to purchase the dress and encounters a business designed to project a certain respectability. Based on the novel by Paul Gallico.115 minutes.

 Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language) action thriller — Tom Cruise returns as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a test pilot who keeps pushing the boundaries. Also stars Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer and Monica Barbaro. Directed by Joseph Kosinski "Oblivion". 131 minutes.

 Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault) drama, mystery, thriller — Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kya Clark, a woman who grew up in the marshes of the South in the 1950s. After the murder of the town hot-shot, Kya gets the blame. Based on the novel by Delia Owens. 125 minutes.