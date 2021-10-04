At 59, Kearney woman says 'Nobody is too old' for healthier lifestyle, changes (copy)

KEARNEY — Carmen Pearse, the director of quality at CHI Health Good Samaritan, is 59 years old. She runs marathons and works out in the pool at Good Sam’s Wellness Center.
“I was getting heavier, but I thought it was because I was getting older. I wasn’t overweight, but knew I had to do something. This came along and I thought I’d give it a shot,” she said.
“This” turned out to be the pilot program with Good Sam and Kearney Crossfit and Personal Training, which ran from late May to late August. She was the oldest participant.
It changed her life.
She worked out at Kearney Crossfit at 4:30 a.m. every morning. “I fought that the first two weeks,” she said. “I’d always gotten up to work out before work, but I’d get lazy. I’d say, ‘I’ll work out when I got home,’ but something interfered,” she said.
As part of the program, she ran or walked and did cardio workouts and went to classes at the Wellness Center.
Soon, the weight was falling off. “I didn’t intend to lose much weight, but I turned it into muscle. They had to add calories for me.”
When the program began, Pearse studied the list of acceptable foods and frowned.
“I thought, ‘Where are the chocolate chip cookies? I’ve never been able to lose a pound. I have no willpower. I love sugar,” she said.
But as she studied the chart and saw how much protein, carbs and more were involved, she realized she was undereating. She also realized she had been doing only half the recommended reps at the gym. “I couldn’t imagine the food I was going to eat,” she said.
She said she “still eats all the time,” but gone are the large bottles of Dr. Pepper and bulky bags of M&Ms.
“I never believed it would work. I’ve heard working out will get you nowhere if you don’t have proper nutrition, and that was true.”
The pilot program ended in August, but Pearce is still going to the gym at 4:30 a.m.
“I weigh the same as I did in high school, but I had four kids. Life has happened since then. Now my pants are falling off,” she said. “Am I too old? Nobody is too old. It was a dramatic change to start eating this way, but it was a great program.”
A few weeks ago, Pearse was part of a 78-mile relay team that ran between Omaha and Lincoln.
“I was able to run 13 miles in gravel and up hills and through all the little towns. It was so much fun. It took us 11 hours, and I only got through it because I was in good shape,” she said.