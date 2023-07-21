Jul 21, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, right, attends the summer meeting of the national association of Secretaries of State on July 11 in Washington. JACQUELYN MARTIN PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's secretary of state, right, attends a panel about elections July 11 in Washington. Related to this story Most Popular The Cellar is reopening soon in Kearney Four Kearney couples are renovating The Cellar into a local-themed sports bar and restaurant focusing on local high school and college sports teams. Holdrege couple leave $6.5M legacy After Bruce Hendrickson's passing in March 2022, PCCF began to receive the planned gifts that have now totaled more than $6.5 million. A side hustle grows into a Lincoln business that provides barrels of success What started as a hobby turned into a business valued at $8 million for this Lincoln couple. Meet the faces behind Midwest Barrel Co. Two Nebraska lottery tickets win big Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000. $2B theme park, similar to Disneyland, planned for Vinita The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…