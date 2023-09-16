Sep 16, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 New Life members Nathan Eidem, left, and pat Waltemath paint walls at a church in Cuba. PHOTOS COURTESY OF NEW LIFE CHURCH Dan Irizarry left, a missionary, and New Life member Brooke Carlson speak to a gathering inside a fledgling home church in Cuba. Related to this story Most Popular Kearney man accused of severely injuring 1-year-old The baby was taken by medical helicopter to Children's Hospital in Omaha. Kearney child abuse suspect evades capture Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies received a citizen's report of a possible sighting of suspect Jacob Ellingson Nebraska's Matt Rhule responds to Shedeur Sanders: ‘I’ve never disrespected an opponent' Nebraska coach Matt Rhule explains his side of the "all respect was gone" comment made by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sheriff identifies Omaha doctor as bicyclist who died after being struck by vehicle A 47-year-old Omaha doctor has been identified as the bicyclist who died Sunday after being struck by a motor vehicle just north of Valley. Lincoln woman says she was 'shamed' by Southwest Airlines for way she was dressed Maggi Thorne, known for appearing on "American Ninja Warrior," said a flight attendant told her she wasn't "appropriately dressed" and might h…