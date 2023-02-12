KEARNEY — Distance runners Wes Ferguson and Luke Stuckey broke school records to pace the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team this weekend in Kansas.

Competing at the Indoor Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Ferguson notched career win number 21 in the 800, dashing off a time of 1 minute, 48.25 seconds to break his own mark (1:49.04) posted last week.

Also in Pittsburg, Stuckey broke the school mile record with a time of 4:04.95 while finishing fourth. Cole Wellnitz held the mark of 4:06.49 set in 2017.

On Friday night, Stuckey ran the opening leg for the distance medley relay team with Ferguson the anchor. Micah Swedberg and Payton Davis joined them for a second-place finish and the third-best time in school history (9:44.48). The effort ranks fourth nationally and could've maybe been a second lower had Davis not gotten tripped and fell.

Also at Pittsburg, freshman Conner Wells was third in the 600 with the third-best time in Loper lore (1:11.92) and he helped the 4x400 relay team have the seventh fastest time (3:18.00) in program history. Sophomore Jack Drahota was the relay's anchor and he earlier had a career-best effort (21.84) in the 200, which moved him up three spots to second on UNK's top 10 list.

In Topeka, Alex Goracke won the shot put (54-8¼), Brayden Sorensen won the high jump (6-11½) and Alex Homanad Kyler Banks topped the pole vault (15-7¼).

For the UNK women, the 4x400 relay team of Nicole Messbarger, Abby Rose, Kyla Carlson and Hannah Anderson turned in a winning time of 3:55.05.