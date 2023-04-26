KEARNEY — Coming into the final period down 4-3, Sioux City was desperate as a loss would end its season. A goal at 8:39 by Grant Slukynsky tied the game, but Tri-City remained unfazed under the pressure.

After a dry spell offensively, Storm forward Kieran Cebrian broke the tie with a goal at 15:09 and Tri-City prevailed, winning Game 2 of the first-round series 5-4.

“Kieran Cebrian, he’s grown personally and as a player as much as any guy we’ve ever seen here,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “If there was anyone that was deserving after going through a couple tough playoff losses to get that goal, it was Kieran Cebrian. I’m extremely proud of him.”

Defending a relentless six-man Musketeers attack over the last few minutes, Storm players laid their bodies on the line to secure the victory.

“I think just about everything was on display in those last couple minutes,” Noreen said. “I don’t know how many different guys laid out and blocked shots, but it seemed like it was 10 of them. To not let anything get to the net there at the end I think shows what it meant to this group.”

In a four-goal opening period, the teams went back-and-forth. After the Storm took a quick 1-0 lead with a goal from Alex Bump only 1:45 into the game, the Musketeers responded.

Following a series of Tri-City penalties, Sioux City quickly capitalized with a pair of goals from Kaden Shahan at 7:13 and Ben Poitras at 9:28.

With the Musketeers down two players after consecutive penalties, the Storm took advantage as well, hammering in another goal at 11:25 from Evan Werner.

Penalties proved costly in the first 20 minutes of play for both teams, with three of the four goals coming on the power play.

“You have to manage whatever the game gives you, and I thought we did a good job when we got our power play, we put the puck in the net,” Noreen said.

It didn't take long for the scoring to resume in the second period, as Trevor Connelly found the back of the net at 3:55 after slicing through a group of Sioux City defenders.

Dane Dowiak extended the Storm lead to 4-2 with a goal at 10:50. This sparked the Musketeers to switch to Axel Mangbo at goalie, replacing Croix Kochendorfer.

Momentum looked to be in Tri-City's favor, but shifted at the end of the second period. In a scramble amongst a swarm of players, Sioux City's Ben Doran managed to knock in a goal at 18:37 to cut the deficit to one.

While the Musketeers had a late rally, the Storm’s perseverance showed once again. After being swept out of the playoffs by Sioux City last season, Tri-City was able to return the favor this time around.

With the sweep of the Musketeers behind them, the Storm will travel to face the No. 1 seed Fargo Force in the best-of-three Western Conference Semifinals starting Friday.

Tri-City is 4-3-1-0 against the Force this season, winning the last three matchups.

“I just want to see us play to our identity, our standard and leave everything out on the ice,” Noreen said. “Obviously that’s a team that finished in first place for a reason. They’re sitting there waiting for us. We went through two tough games, but I wouldn’t bet against our group.”