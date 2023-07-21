Tensions reached a high point Thursday between groups on both sides of a petition drive to repeal a new Nebraska law that will offer tax credits for donations to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools.

Keep Kids First, an advocacy group in favor of the new law, accused signature gatherers of intentionally deceiving voters about the law's intent in order to get them to sign. Support Our Schools, the organization leading the petition drive to put the issue on the ballot, in turn accused Keep Kids First of intimidation and harassment.

The fight was spurred by the passage of Legislative Bill 753, which was signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen in May. Also known as the Opportunity Scholarships Act, the law offers a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for individuals and entities who donate to scholarship funds intended to help students attend private and parochial schools. Individuals and businesses could not receive more than $100,000 in annual credits, while estates and trusts would be capped at $1 million per year.

One week after the bill was signed into law, opponents launched a petition drive to put the issue on the 2024 ballot. To place the repeal of LB 753 on the ballot, the Support Our Schools group must gather signatures from at least 5% of Nebraska's registered voters — just over 60,000 people — by Aug. 30.

In response, Keep Kids First launched a "decline to sign" campaign to discourage people from signing the petition.

On Thursday, Keep Kids First announced the launch of a website — SOSlies.com — with what they claim to be proof of deception by volunteer signature gatherers.

At the Thursday press conference, two women spoke about their negative experiences with signature collectors. Clarice Jackson, a self-described education advocate and passionate proponent of LB 753, said a Support Our Schools volunteer misrepresented the purpose of the petition while trying to persuade her to sign.

“I was at the Dollar Tree last week, just minding my own business, and there was a Support Our Schools petitioner there,” Jackson said. “She was egregiously lying. She blatantly said to me that this petition was for me to sign to say that I want opportunity scholarships for minority families in Nebraska.”

Jackson recorded the interaction, which has since been posted to YouTube, though much of the conversation is inaudible.

"So, if I'm a Black parent and my kid was in a traditional public school and they were not addressing her dyslexia, but the private school that I wanted to take her to did," Jackson says in the video. "But I couldn't afford it ... ."

"That's what this is for," the petition gatherer interjects.

Tim Royers, who serves as the treasurer for Support Our Schools and attended Thursday’s press conference, said the volunteer in the Dollar Tree video was dismissed as soon as the incident was brought to their attention. A press release sent by Support Our Schools after the press conference further stated that it was the collector's first day on the job and accused Jackson of "badgering" the young woman with "a litany of questions designed to confuse her."

In another video posted to YouTube by Keep Kids First, a woman identified as a student asks questions to a volunteer signature collector. When asked by the student if the bill would take “money straight from the public school,” the collector responds that “it’s taking money from their taxes which fund public schools.”

The funding for tax credits would come out of the state's general fund, according to a fiscal note for LB 753. Funding for public schools also comes from the state's general fund. Opponents of the bill say that the money diverted from the general fund could result in a reduction in money allocated to public schools through the state's school funding formula.

“Opponents can’t win this argument on the merits, so they take events out of context, selectively edit surreptitiously taken videos and harass people who are trying to support their local public schools," Jenni Benson, the president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said in a written statement. "As to the accusations of misinformation and lying, I’ll take this opportunity to remind these privateers that just because we don’t agree with you does not mean we are lying."

Royers and Support Our Schools campaign staffer Angie Lauritsen also accused so-called "blockers," people hired to dissuade voters from signing the petition, of behavior that borders on harassment and intimidation.

Lauritsen spoke about behavior she witnessed from blockers at the Cornhusker State Games in Lincoln, where she and another volunteer were collecting signatures. She said three blockers stood close to her and physically intervened as people attempted to sign the petitions. In a video taken by Lauritsen and posted to YouTube, a person who is apparently interested in signing the petition is heard saying "get out of my face" to blockers. In another video, a blocker takes out her cell phone and records a young woman as she talks with petition gatherers in Plattsmouth.

Lauritsen also alleged that multiple blockers followed her and her nephew about four blocks as they walked to their car.

"We've had decline to sign employees physically get nose-to-nose with our volunteers," Royers said. "If a person is coming up to try to sign a petition, they will physically intervene to try to stop them from signing the petition. While we're trying to read the object statement, they'll yell, laugh, try to do things so that they can't hear the object statement. We've had decline to sign people run from the scene when they see police are being called."

Omaha police did not immediately respond to a phone call and email request to confirm law enforcement involvement.

As Royers gave his statement to the media, Jackson approached to challenge his position. A portion of the interaction between the two has now been viewed more than 60,000 times on Twitter after it was shared by Corey DeAngelis, a self-proclaimed “school choice evangelist” who has more than 140,000 followers on the platform.

“I have so many parents coming to me and saying, ‘My kid is suffering. They’re coming home crying. They hate school because they don’t get the help they need,’” Jackson said to Royers. “We’re supposed to sit here and do what? What would you tell me to do when I’ve done everything you all told me to do within the public school setting?”

“We’re going to rest it at this,” Royers said. “No one doubts your passion and why you believe strongly the way that you do. I don’t think anybody doubts my passion and why I feel strongly the way I do. Which is why the power of this petition is to let the voters decide."